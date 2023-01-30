Can we honor and respect Martin Luther King Jr. and still condemn his advocacy of failed solutions to economic inequality? I believe we must, lest we lionize repeated failure.

I commend Tarris Woods’ acknowledging King was a socialist at the time of his death (“Publisher phoned it in with King column,” The Daily News, Jan. 25). We know socialism has failed repeatedly. Margaret Thatcher once said, “The trouble with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.” Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results is the definition of insanity, according to Albert Einstein.

Joseph Pelto lives in Texas City.

Gary Scoggin

If we’re holding others to what Jesus said, he also told the rich young man to sell all his possessions and give them to the poor (Mt 19:21). That’s more in alignment with Dr. King’s words that what Joseph writes here.

