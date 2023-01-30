Can we honor and respect Martin Luther King Jr. and still condemn his advocacy of failed solutions to economic inequality? I believe we must, lest we lionize repeated failure.
I commend Tarris Woods’ acknowledging King was a socialist at the time of his death (“Publisher phoned it in with King column,” The Daily News, Jan. 25). We know socialism has failed repeatedly. Margaret Thatcher once said, “The trouble with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.” Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results is the definition of insanity, according to Albert Einstein.
So, why does Woods praise King’s failed economic ideas? Jesus said, “Judge not, that you be not judged. For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you.” If we should not judge motivations, we must judge results.
Before we can do that, which King will we consider? Do we consider King of 1963, who said we should judge people’s character, not their skin color, or do we judge the King of 1968, who advocated socialistic solutions to economic inequality?
Two possible economic solutions King advocated were universal basic income and reparations for slavery.
Is universal basic income, giving people unearned money to increase their economic power, a rational idea? Experiments with the concept in the United States and Europe have not shown that poor people will behave like middle-class people if they have more money.
Poor folk with more money just spend more. They don’t change their economic habits or their long-term prospects. We might have more meaningful economic equality with better economic education and stable families, rather than giving people money that they did not earn.
How do you determine to whom are reparations for slavery owed and by whom are they to be paid? Former slave owners cannot be made to pay because none are alive today. How then does a rational government pay for reparations when no perpetrators are present? It can only pay from general taxes.
Golda Meir, the late Israeli prime minister, once said, “One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it doesn’t fit the present.” The past of race-based slavery will not be erased by giving some people money taken from others via taxes.
I leave the ideas of voter suppression and police violence for others to discuss. Jesus said the standard by which we judge will apply to us. If Woods wants us to recognize King, we ought to recognize him for what he was, a human being subject to changing ideas and all the ordinary sins.
Because we are all sinners, and most of us are political beings, we ought to judge the past, considering Jesus’ injunction to love God and your neighbor as yourself and not hate each other today because of race or economic status.
Baptist pastor Martin Luther King Jr. might have wanted us to remember this when we remember him.
(1) comment
If we’re holding others to what Jesus said, he also told the rich young man to sell all his possessions and give them to the poor (Mt 19:21). That’s more in alignment with Dr. King’s words that what Joseph writes here.
