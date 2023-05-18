Before the “two Americas” of political ideals sink into yet more rage and mutual distrust, may we at least consider the possibility there is someone with the will, and the character, to approach our national malaise in a fundamentally different way?
Are we doomed to ride this pale horse all the way down a course of enmity and destruction, or is it possible that the right person, in the right place, at the critical moment, can turn the tide of events and offer new possibilities?
You are going to be hearing a lot about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. soon in his bid for the 2024 Democratic Party nomination for the presidency.
If not in mainstream media, it will be apparent on alternative news and independent social media sites that something is afoot.
Reactions will range from the rhapsodic to the vitriolic, skepticism that he can do anything about our descent or perhaps even has the intention to govern in a way the average American would benefit from.
Before you adopt a left, right or skeptical position, you owe it to yourself and to your country to read his campaign’s vision for America. It’s easy to find a statement among the many written and spoken that will condemn a candidate’s beliefs in our eyes.
But spend just a few minutes watching his campaign launch video and reading the brief, yet inspired, positions on defense, the environment, government corruption, corporate strangulation of small and medium American businesses and more. You may have an epiphany.
I came away from my study of his positions convinced that our country is owed the chance to place someone in the Oval Office with a record of bold pronouncements condemning the evil that threatens to swallow us up.
Will you be able to find a statement that sounds like a left Green in all he’s said? Sure.
Will there be other positions that may sting the sensibilities of those of us who have been uncompromising regarding the Bill of Rights and other fundamental protections? No doubt, yes.
But I am asking you to withhold judgment until you read for yourself what Kennedy regards as the foundation of his bid for the presidency. Uncompromising anti-militarism; an anti-free trade perspective that calls out the gutting of heartland America, while faceless corporate directors gold-plated their splendid isolation at the top; sane policies that encourage regenerative agriculture to provide healthy food and cleaner environments not poisoned by Big Chem toxins; accountability for wrongdoers wherever placed and an end to a two-tiered system of justice.
I came away with the distinct feeling this man has greatness in him, a quality that has the capacity to call to the greatness in Americans that has been held suspended for far too long by a system that works very well for the few while working badly or not at all for the many.
Look, read and consider. You may, for the first time in many years, feel a sense of well-placed hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.