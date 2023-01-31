Compared to our turbocharged world today, we think of life a century or two ago as a snail’s pace or a tortoise’s creep. But once we analyze the impression, it turns out to be false.
In important ways life then was swifter, shorter and more quickly done than now. Things run faster, but our lives last longer. In earlier times, the main human landmarks — maturity, marriage, parenthood and family responsibilities — occurred in a much more compressed time. The term “teenager” did not come into use until the 1940s because until then it was not perceived to be a separate period of life.
Girls often married as soon as they were “husband high,” had children as soon as it did not violate moral arithmetic, then accelerated through life’s later stages to early mortality.
If — heaven forbid — a girl should be passed over in the general stampede to early matrimony and was stuck instead with the stigma of “old maid” in her early 20s, her options from there on were few and unappealing: caring for elderly relatives, babysitting siblings’ children or accepting marriage as a second wife and stepmother.
Youth was brief. By 30, women were considered “matrons;” today they are still “girls” in our social nomenclature.
For men, youth offered few advantages, and at 21 they were expected to be mature, marriageable and family responsible. Thirty-five was the threshold of middle age; 50, the onset of old age; and most were in their grave by 60 or 65.
At 21 today and far from maturity, most boys are dedicated hedonists, and they continue the pursuit of pleasure to ages that in former times would have earned them reputations as worthless rakes and incorrigible rascals. Forty — or even 50-year-old — teenagers are common in America and maybe even more so in Europe.
Today, with sparse exceptions, both sexes tend to be indifferent and often hostile to marriage, preferring pets to parenthood and casual liaisons to lasting commitments.
These features and the tendency to postpone serious commitments suggest three ideas. First, commitments may be delayed indefinitely today because in many cases, they can be. Life expectancy for both genders is about double what it was in, say, 1823.
Women are genetically stronger and live longer than men today, but Nature still obliges them to give birth, and they often died from it in the days of primitive medicine. Today, there is less urgency to rush into life’s main tasks, and the young sense it better and are more casual about it than their anxious elders.
Second, unlike older generations who were concerned with increasing populations, today’s youth have heard a different message — overpopulation, exhaustion of resources, and unfair distribution of what is available.
Third, our longer lifespans and antiquated retirement systems mean that many elderly have more meaningless time than meaningful tasks. The waste of natural resources is wrong, but as I see it, the neglect of our human reservoirs of wisdom is worse.
