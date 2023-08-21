On Aug 6., a good friend of mine, Pastor Amos Sowell, said his final goodbye and passed on to the other side of glory.
He pastored Dickinson’s historic Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, the home of the late Pastor Activist the Rev. M.I. Lewis. This church is known for its activist roots of fighting during the civil rights movement and advocating for the families of Dickinson from the 1960s to 1980s.
Sowell was called to pastor this church 16 years ago and he came with great passion and spirit.
Known as Galveston County’s tax preparer for over 30 years and a serial business entrepreneur, he knew pretty much all of us. A proud graduate of La Marque High School, College of the Mainland, Rochville University and Northwestern University, Sowell possessed an uncanny knack for professionalism and exceptionalism at all costs.
And sometimes he was misunderstood because of his standard of shooting for the stars and demanding excellence in the room. For the NAACP Dickinson Bay Area Unit, he was a man who never wavered and was not afraid to stand for justice. He was never afraid to march with us, roll with us or stand with us.
Many times, I would call him for strategy and advice. Often, I would call him from the golf course to attend the meeting of a child who needed a pastor to attend with them concerning discipline at school. And other times, I would ask him to serve as a representative voice of our community for disaster relief services.
With the partnership resources of the NAACP and his detailed coordination, Sowell and his team helped clothe and feed the people of Dickinson well over a year after Hurricane Harvey in 2017 from the Mt. Olive Church.
Sowell loved people and America. He was so concerned about the direction of our nation and prayed that Christ would connect us in love and not allow us to be destroyed in violence by our own hands. I can’t believe our friend is gone.
Our friend, Pastor Amos Sowell may your passion for Christ and your legacy for justice live on in the lives of your family, church and our precious community of Galveston County.
May your voice never be silenced.
Kimberley Jones Yancy is Texas NAACP Education State Chair.
