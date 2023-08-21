On Aug 6., a good friend of mine, Pastor Amos Sowell, said his final goodbye and passed on to the other side of glory.

He pastored Dickinson’s historic Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, the home of the late Pastor Activist the Rev. M.I. Lewis. This church is known for its activist roots of fighting during the civil rights movement and advocating for the families of Dickinson from the 1960s to 1980s.

Kimberley Jones Yancy is Texas NAACP Education State Chair.

