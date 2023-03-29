As I walked through the exhibit at the Juneteenth Legacy Project in Galveston and studied the history of the Juneteenth emancipation of slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865, I wondered why this story is not in our American history book or other such textbooks.
Rather, my history teacher at The Awty International School encouraged us to visit the Juneteenth Legacy Project to learn about this historical event that originated in Galveston.
I stood at the very place which on June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger delivered Order No. 3, freeing all enslaved people in Texas. Many of these slaves did not know that they had been emancipated two years earlier when President Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation.
The slave owners, however, knew.
Unfortunately, the laws related to the emancipation of slaves were not recognized by the Confederacy until its defeat by the Union Army on April 9, 1865. Thus, Granger came with Union troops, 75 percent of whom were black, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation and to free all enslaved people, as necessary, by force.
I had the honor of interviewing Samuel Collins III, a historian who is the co-founder of the Juneteenth Legacy Project. I asked Collins why this history of Juneteenth is not taught in our schools and why is it not in our textbooks.
“This is because history is most often written by the victors,” he said. “And as this significant event was left out of the historical literature, as it was essentially buried, former slaves passed on the story of Juneteenth to their descendants through the oral tradition of storytelling.”
Individual communities thus celebrated Juneteenth locally for decades. Only after the tragic death of George Floyd did the story of Juneteenth become more widespread, and on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became a national holiday.
With the establishment of this national holiday, we finally honor these former slaves who kept this history alive, and we honor this momentous event in our nation’s history that is a milestone in human rights not only for African Americans but for all Americans.
After this visit to the Juneteenth Legacy Project, I realized that I truly hope that we as a society cease to chronicle history, as Collins noted, from the point of view of the dominant or ruling class.
Rather, I hope that we teach our children and chronicle in our history books now the entire story of the minority group as well.
I hope that it doesn’t take another tragedy like the senseless and heartless death of George Floyd to once again shine the light on “buried” history.
In the meantime, until the history textbooks catch up, I encourage everyone to visit the Juneteenth Legacy Project to learn about this pivotal event in our nation’s history.
Editor’s note: The exhibits mentioned in this column are in the Nia Cultural Center building, 2217 Strand.
