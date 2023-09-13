Here’s a riddle for you: What do the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and the COVID-19 vaccine’s safe and effective use have in common?
Answer: They both are total fictions.
That’s a mighty bold assertion to make, with many millions of Americans coming down on the other side of that judgment. Where’s the proof?
How about using the federal government’s own statutes and regulatory language to make the case?
That should be sufficient for any objective reader to determine the truth of my claim.
To dispose of the insurrection fantasy first, all we have to do is look at the charging documents in each of the cases, numbering well over 1,000 participants so far. You will find many assertions they are charged on, including the Feds’ favored slice and dice tool, the charge of conspiracy.
What you won’t find is any participant charged with insurrection or rebellion, not a single one. Behold, the relevant law as it stands on the books.
Under the federal code, Rebellion or insurrection is “Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”
Why would they not use this most obvious charge, the one with the biggest punitive hammer, to charge all those insurrectionists? Because they couldn’t prove insurrection under case law and precedent in even one instance.
But that doesn’t stop government shills like The Associated Press from running image captions like, “Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.”
Calling Jan. 6th an insurrection suggests one is either a liar or hopelessly uninformed on the law.
In a similar vein (pardon the pun), the COVID-19 shots required the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change of definition of vaccine, and its outright ignoring of the use of the term “safe and effective” as it was applied in previous vaccine approvals.
Prior to the COVID-19 injections, “safe and effective” was a description reserved for medicinals subject to rigorous long-term testing, with accompanying research of adverse event data to detect a pattern of problem reactions. When such events were seen, the trial was stopped, or in the case of approved medicines, the product was recalled.
No such long-term trial was completed for the COVID shots. The double-blind study control cohort was purposely eliminated to obscure unvaccinated performance and serious adverse events recorded, while hundreds of millions of doses were given for something you had to legally acknowledge you knew was experimental, even as the CDC and other government apparatchiks publicly referred to it as if it were fully approved.
Two total fictions presented as facts by your friends in Washington. Continuing to maintain these fictions are accurate marks of the triumph of glib narrative with evanescent proof over truth. Don’t fall for it.
