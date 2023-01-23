Recently, headlines have noted the first decline in population for the People’s Republic of China in 60 years.
“China faces a shrinking workforce that will struggle to support a rapidly aging population," the Washington Post attributed to Yi Fuxian, who it described as "a scholar at the University of Wisconsin at Madison and a longtime critic of Beijing’s failure to accept the extent of its demographic crisis."
“If not addressed, Yi argues, China’s rapidly aging society will undercut Beijing’s vision of itself as an ascendant power poised to overtake the United States," the Post reported. "A loss of economic dynamism undercuts the country’s current cheap labor-reliant development model, while the lack of a robust social security net or pension system could 'evolve into a humanitarian catastrophe.'”
Similarly, the United States growth has slowed unprecedentedly. At its lowest, it dropped to 0.16 percent in the first year of the COVID pandemic. In 2022, it had risen to 0.38 percent, most of which was due to the sharp rise in net immigration. Births had begun to rise but the nation continued to experience an excess of deaths.
The small increase in population was due entirely to the rise in net migration from abroad. This continues a pattern of less than 1 percent annual growth dating back to beginning of the millennium. The slow growth will result in dramatic negative economic effects.
Two economic areas are particularly hard hit by the reduced population growth: health care and agriculture. Today, health care supports nearly $1 trillion in economic activity and provides 1 in 9 jobs. Of the 18 million jobs in health care, nearly 2.6 million were immigrants, including nearly over 300,000 refugees. One method for addressing the coming disaster in health care would be to streamline the visa and work permit program for health care workers.
Our agricultural program has always relied on labor from Latin America and the Caribbean. Today, 73 percent of agricultural workers were born outside the United States and as many as half are undocumented. Aggressive enforcement of arbitrary rules affecting immigration have devastated programs from South Texas to the fruit industry of the Northwest.
Regularly, we seen Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids disrupting meat production in the Midwest, contributing to inflation.
The implication of a declining population and incoherent immigration rules is the destruction of our entitlement programs, along with the collapse of our health-care and agricultural industries.
Thoughtful analysts have concluded that we need to return to the immigration programs that allowed the growth of the country. Work permitting should be streamlined and eligible immigrants should be admitted after appropriate and prompt health and criminal status considerations.
We should return to the simpler times of our Founders. In the words of George Washington:
“The bosom of America is open to receive not only the opulent and respectable Stranger, but the oppressed & persecuted of all Nations & Religions; whom we shall welcome to a participation of all our rights & privileges, if by decency & propriety of conduct they appear to merit the enjoyment.”
