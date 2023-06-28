This July 4, let’s not mince words about what caused the Revolutionary War in 1776. The war was fought over the issue of slavery a historical fact that somehow got discarded.
When King George III inherited the throne in 1760, many of Britain’s subjects such as George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton attended his coronation and pledged their undying loyalty to the Monarch’s authority to rule.
However, John Hancock refused to pledge his loyalty to the King or accept his authority to rule. Hancock was a radicalized rebel, pirate, slave owner, tax dodger, smuggler and politician. And on a few occasions his pirate ship, named Liberty, was impounded by the British Navy for smuggling tea from the Dutch Indies.
Hancock is better known for his large signature on the Declaration of Independence and paying the Sons of Liberty, a paramilitary group, to disguise themselves as Native Americans and throwing 48 tons of British tea into the Boston Harbor.
George III was concerned that Hancock’s violent protest would eventually lead to a colonial rebellion. He asked the Parliament to increase the number of soldiers in the colonies and move forward with a pending bill to abolish slavery and ending the slave trade in the British Empire.
Amazingly, Hancock‘s popularity for committing indefensible crimes got him elected as the president of the Second Continental Congress. Hancock eagerly used George III’s message to the Parliament about freeing slaves as ammunition to support his arguments that the time had come for America to declare war with Britain.
But before a fiery Southern slave owner grabbed his flintlock musket and fired off the shot heard around the world, the Congress had to create an army, train soldiers and enlist the help of slaves with unkept promises of freedom to fight a war against the most powerful military army in the 18th century.
The next problem for the Congress was trying to convince 13 quarreling colonies to come together under one cause. And, nothing could accomplish that difficult task faster than the issue of slavery and their shared racism against African Americans.
On July 4, 1776, the Founding Fathers had the opportunity to end the institution of slavery in this country and refused to do it because of their profitable relationship with slavery and racial capitalism that bankrolled the Industrial Revolution.
In fact, Thomas Jefferson, who wrote the magnificent words in the Declaration of Independence that “All men are created equal,” had to reverse himself because he owned 600 slaves and that overlooked revelation totally contradicted his babbling about racial equality.
The Founding Fathers were totally aware that the enormous price this nation paid to free itself from the bondage of tyranny came at the expense of African American slaves.
Therefore, in the backdrop of slavery, this nation commemorates July 4, 1776, as the date this country was born in revolution with an intense dedication that “All men are created equal.”
It’s an ideal that hasn’t been fulfilled. It’s also an immortalized decree that has bound a quarreling nation together for 247 years and counting.
Tarris Woods is president and founder of Galveston County Coalition for Justice and former city councilman for Galveston’s District 1.
(1) comment
If the Revolutionary War had not occurred, the 13 colonies would still be part of Great Britain which still had slave trade until the Slave Trade Act 1807 and did not abolish slavery until the Slavery Abolition Act 1833.
It is true that Londoners celebrated the May 14, 1772 decision in Somerset v Stewart, but that decision did not result in empire wide emancipation.
"“All men are created equal.”
"It’s an ideal that hasn’t been fulfilled", Tarris writes. - Never in your mind. You make yourself the eternal victim. How about a few verses of "Poor, poor, pitiful me!"?
