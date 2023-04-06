The Federal Reserve has a thankless and impossible job: to slow down a speeding economy when it gets too hot and avoid a crash or to speed up and grow a lethargic economy after a crisis.
However, too much deceleration pressure leads to a hard landing and a collapse. The Fed inevitably moves too slow, as in 2022, or too fast, as in the 1980s and likely now.
Goldilocks has nothing on the Fed; it’s going to always be too hot or too cold as it works with imperfect lagging data. It’s a dangerous game of chess as the Fed must anticipate what a move today looks like 10 moves into the future.
The United States is now stuck in a difficult position that has historically gone poorly for the economy and the labor market.
It’s easy to forget, but the Fed only has two mandates: stability in prices with an inflation target of 2 percent, and full employment. The Fed is not in charge of government spending, nor does it control the budget, the debt ceiling or borrowing levels.
The levers the Fed can use to control easing or tightening of conditions are to raise or lower the Fed Funds Interest Rate as well as using open market buys and sells of bonds for stability in times of extreme stress.
For now, the Fed has been feverishly raising rates as well as running off its balance sheet and reducing fixed-income holdings. Both these actions are to slow down the economy and prevent a hard landing crash.
Right now, a recession looks like a sadly inevitable conclusion. We have never had a yield curve inverted by 100 basis points and avoided a recession. The last time we had the bond market signaling such danger was in the 1980s.
How did we get here? It’s not all the Fed’s fault. A lot of this lies in Money Supply, referred to as M2. Money Supply is a measure of all the U.S. money stock that includes currency and coins held by the public, checking deposits, traveler’s checks, savings deposits, money market accounts and money market mutual funds.
In short, it’s how much money is currently in the system.
Over time, Money Supply naturally grows with inflation and the growth of the economy; that is a healthy thing. But during 2020-2021, the amount of money pushed into the system to stabilize the economy and stave off defaults and foreclosures caused an exponential rise in Money Supply and directly led us to where we are today.
People and businesses were flush with cash. This caused more spending, which led to inflation, which was happening anyway because of constrained supply chains and scarcity.
The U.S. economy is like a drug addict, attempting to wean itself off too much spending and too much cash. It is a painful correction that needs to happen to ensure stability for future economic growth.
However, this process might get ugly and be difficult for investors and workers.
Victoria Greene is a money manager working in Galveston.
