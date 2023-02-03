Recently, I wrote about how we need immigration to sustain our economy (“US needs immigrants as much as they need us,” The Daily News, Jan. 23, 2023).

The first step is to acknowledge the artificial criminalization of immigration. Beginning in the 19th century, some Americans chose to ignore the very real contribution of immigration to American Exceptionalism. This included prejudice against Asian workers, extreme racism against Central and Southern Europeans, and intolerance of agricultural workers in the Southwest.

Dan Freeman lives in Galveston.

Carlos Ponce

Enforce the laws already in the statutes of the United States.They were passed by Congress and signed by a previous president. Remove those in charge who refuse to enforce them. What good is it if CONGRESS passes a law , a PRESIDENT signs it but it is not enforced? (That's what we have now!)

