The first step is to acknowledge the artificial criminalization of immigration. Beginning in the 19th century, some Americans chose to ignore the very real contribution of immigration to American Exceptionalism. This included prejudice against Asian workers, extreme racism against Central and Southern Europeans, and intolerance of agricultural workers in the Southwest.
Beginning in the 1940s, many of the explicitly xenophobic policies began to be overturned. Initially, restrictions on Asian immigration were lifted. Subsequently the need for agricultural workers led to complex rules balancing the needs of our industry with those of Mexico in particular. Many of the children of these immigrants remain as natural born citizens while latecomers are systematically criminalized.
The actions of Presidents Johnson and Reagan moved toward acknowledging the needs of the country for rational immigration. Politics has devolved into partisan conflicts ending thoughtful policy discussions.
There are three interrelated groups of immigrants to be assessed. First are the millions of immigrants lacking documentation who have resided and worked for years or decades in this country. This includes hundreds of thousands brought here as children who know no other country as home. We must have a humane policy allowing eventual citizenship.
Second are the tens of thousands of refugees we should admit to the country. Under federal law, arbitrary numbers of refugees are admitted into the United States. The number is 125,000 for fiscal year 2022. This may include immediate family members of U.S. citizens. The reunification of families has always remained a central part of our immigration policies.
Finally, there are the very real needs of our labor force. These range from foreign medical graduates needing residencies for licensure to the nurses and pharmacists that sustain our health care system.
In parallel are the millions of people required for harvesting our crops, processing our meat and food, and shipping and stocking our shelves. Arguably, the brutal policies of Immigration and Customs Enforcement contributed mightily to the disruption of our food supply that led to our present inflation.
We need to allow an administrative solution with input primarily from commerce and labor. Congress, representing politics at its most dysfunctional, has shown itself incapable of implementing sensible policies. The choices with respect to immigration policy need to be delegated to the more reasonable executive branch.
For starters, we should consider admitting about 300,000 refugees a year. This would be supplemented by the requirements of labor and commerce. If we wish to maintain an annual economic growth rate of about 2 percent, we need to more than double our current annual population growth rate to about 1 percent. This suggests a target net immigration number of about 3 million annually. This would also relieve our widespread labor shortages.
The economic growth of the United States requires a forward-looking immigration stance. This would acknowledge the aspirational values implied by the best attributes of “the Shining City on the Hill.”
Enforce the laws already in the statutes of the United States.They were passed by Congress and signed by a previous president. Remove those in charge who refuse to enforce them. What good is it if CONGRESS passes a law , a PRESIDENT signs it but it is not enforced? (That's what we have now!)
