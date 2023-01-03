Jan. 1 marked the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Galveston, one of the most interesting and unusual battles of the Civil War.
To explore the story behind this event, I will again be leading walking tours as a volunteer for the Galveston Historical Foundation on Saturday and Sunday.
Our tours cover not only the battlefield and the surviving battle-scarred buildings, but also a host of other sites that are integral to Galveston’s Civil War story.
Did you know:
• Galveston was the last major Confederate port and the only major port that the Confederates ever recaptured from the Union?
• Galveston was the site of one of the only wading charges of the Civil War?
• Galveston was the site of a dramatic land and sea battle fought at night, one of the most unique battles of the war?
• That a site on The Strand was ground zero for Juneteenth, our nation’s newest national holiday?
Our Strand tour will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. As part of this tour, the foundation is allowing our tour groups special access to the upper floor of the Hendley Building, 2010 Strand, where we will display photos from 1861 showing the city in all directions.
You will also see eyewitness drawings of cannons firing out the back windows of this building.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, we will be doing a special tour of the area around Postoffice Street that includes sites like the locations of the first two Tremont House hotels and surviving buildings with little known Civil War stories. U.S. Grant, Sam Houston, and a host of Civil War generals figure prominently in this special tour.
We will end at Galveston’s 1861 Customhouse, the first non-military building built by the federal government in Texas.
Please take advantage of this opportunity to see Galveston’s history as you have never seen it before. Reservations for the tours on both days are available through the foundation's website, Galvestonhistory.org, or on Eventbrite.com.
See you on the battlefield.
Edward T. Cotham Jr. is the author of “Battle on the Bay: The Civil War Struggle for Galveston.”
