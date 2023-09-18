All the television programs are interrupted by commercials for toothpaste and mouth wash and all manner of whiteners and polishes.
Ads also circulate routinely from dentists, offering all their many talents.
You can fix up your real teeth or you can have brand-new shiny fake ones.
The whole bottom line of all this hoopla has to do with maintaining smiles. Everybody needs a beautiful white smile.
But look around. Do you see everybody smiling? Not much.
Comedians are paid to make people smile. And they do. But is it real, or is it as fake as those dental implants?
Watch the high and mighty politicians as they appear on TV, flouting their power and their worth.
They are seldom smiling. They are looking angry, or sad or frustrated.
One of the best examples of wrath and ire I can think of is Donald Trump. Anytime anyone goes against him he attacks, verbally at least.
His Texas cronies who follow his lead do the same. Gov. Greg Abbott does what he does, not because it’s right, but because it is part of the battle against President Biden.
By hating Biden and doing everything possible to mess up his job, Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are doing the bidding of Trump, who is furious because he lost the election and seems to refuse to admit it.
I think they are probably kowtowing to Trump because they expect his financial support. I would say moral support, but that’s pretty iffy,
They have money, big houses, nice cars. Everything it takes to make people happy. But they are not smiling.
There are others in positions of fame and fortune. The movie stars. The sports heroes with their million-dollar salaries. The financial geniuses are creating bigger and bigger businesses and making more and more money, even all that fake crypto money.
Are they happy and smiling. Not much.
The people I know who are smiling are depending on things other than wealth and power to make them happy.
They smile a lot. They don’t care much about stuff. They don’t need things.
Recently, I got up on a Saturday morning and discovered my air conditioner was not working.
I’m sure you can imagine how I felt. The apartment office was closed. It was Saturday!
I called the emergency number, thinking that would be futile. I talked to a chirpy little lady who assured she would pass on the message. Not reassuring. I called her again. Got the same reaction.
I was doomed.
Then there was a knock on the door and there was Jimmy, our maintenance chief.
I told him my problem. He went and looked.
Banged around a little bit.
He spent no more than 10 minutes doing his magic and announced it was fixed and everything would be all right.
I sighed a happy sigh and said “God bless you.”
He smiled a big happy smile.
Cathy Gillentine lives in Texas City.
