"In all things of nature there is something of the marvelous." – Aristotle
The diversity of activities available on Galveston Island is undoubtedly one of its greatest strengths.
Whether you're interested in relaxing and unwinding or staying active and engaged, Galveston Island provides a welcoming community. Whether living or visiting the island, anywhere you turn, you can find something in our community with nature to marvel.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council is dedicated to connecting people with Galveston’s natural environment. It does this through nature experiences and outdoor adventures, raising awareness of the natural beauty of the island and the need to protect the boundaries between our human community and the natural one that we share and enjoy.
Its goal of making the island's natural resources accessible while ensuring their sustainability for future generations is commendable. Through their initiatives, the nature tourism council encourages people to explore and appreciate the diverse natural landscapes and wildlife found on the island.
It organizes various activities and events that allow residents and visitors to engage with nature, such as guided tours, educational programs, birdwatching excursions and outdoor recreational activities.
Galveston FeatherFest is a four-day birding and nature photography event with a sustained attendance of more than 700 guests from around the country.
Sea Turtle Saturday, now in its 18th year, is the council’s sea turtle symposium, which educates the community about how they can help protect sea turtles.
Holiday with the Cranes, in its 14th year, celebrates the Sandhill Cranes wintering on the island’s West End — October through February.
Having an organization like this advocating for the preservation and promotion of natural resources is crucial for maintaining the beauty and ecological balance of Galveston.
By working closely with the city of Galveston, and the Galveston Park Board, the council continues to have a significant impact on shaping policies and initiatives that prioritize conservation and responsible tourism.
By engaging with the nature tourism council and supporting its initiatives, residents and visitors can actively contribute to the preservation of Galveston's environment and the enhancement of outdoor experiences for everyone.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council will host a free Summer Social at 6 p.m. on July 19 at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St. The island-casual event will feature highlights from the past year. Light fare will be served.
