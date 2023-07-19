Short of my suggestion that we institute a “Manhattan-type project” to determine why we are so willing to kill each other, I have some ideas that might get us to a better day.
First of all, it’s a given that we have lost control of guns. And then there is the legitimate argument that if we did restrict guns the criminals would still have them. Much the same story on alcohol; Prohibition didn’t work there either.
Life today is different than it used to be. Every day, children and adults play games of killing humans and when the killing gets done, they hit the reset button and the dead humans come alive again.
In addition to that, we have gun resources available to the desperate poor and mentally impaired. They can and do use welfare and charity money and friends or family to buy guns. Furthermore, in Texas, we have the attitude that everyone needs to have numerous guns of all types.
So, what to do? We already have rules to protect us from each other. Apparently though, we don’t have enough of the right kind, because our lives have changed such that killing is not what it used to be.
How about considering humans as Texas ducks? To hunt ducks in Texas you can only use shotguns and they cannot be larger than 10 gauge.
In addition, they must be configured so that they cannot contain more than three shells. Gives the duck flocks a fair chance to suffer no more than three loses per hunter. Sounds like a good idea for humans, don’t you think? Mass shootings might be limited to three dead or injured.
So how would you enforce it? The same way we now do for alcoholic drinks. The open-container law prohibits anyone from having an open alcohol container in an automobile even if it is parked.
So, the three-bullet law would be similar; only three bullets in easy access. Extra bullets would be in the trunk of the car or in a locked box requiring a key to open.
Penalties would be about the same as the duck-hunting laws: heavy fines with up to two years in jail.
Seriously this is doable. Everybody can have and keep their guns.
Rifle or shooting ranges can allow more than three bullets during all on-site activities.
So, what about the hunters? I’ve hunted most of my life and I can’t remember a day when three bullets would not have been enough. I mean if you can’t hit a deer with three shots you should maybe buy your meat. You already can’t use more than three bullets when duck hunting.
And finally, for practice and competition shooting, no restrictions so long as the activity is done on the property of a controlled shooting facility, public or private.
One more rule. If you use verbiage of your intent to kill on any media you give up your privacy rights. You and your property can be searched without a search warrant.
