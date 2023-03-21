We find ourselves in a moment of decision, one that has the potential to shape the future of our beloved Stewart Beach Pavilion.
In times like these, we are reminded of the importance of coming together as a community to make choices that reflect our shared values and aspirations.
Our lifeguards, led by Peter Davis, embody the spirit of service and dedication. They are the heroes who keep our shores safe and our families protected. Their commitment to our community is unwavering.
But when it comes to deciding the fate of the Stewart Beach Pavilion, it is essential that we turn to those with the expertise and vision to guide us — our respected Galveston architects.
The Park Board of Trustees has been advocating for the replacement of the Stewart Beach Pavilion, but our city has, thus far, wisely resisted these efforts. It appears that the possibility of restoration has not been given the serious consideration it deserves.
We must remember that in seeking progress, we should not overlook the potential that lies within what we already have.
The Stewart Beach Pavilion has strong bones and has withstood every storm nature has thrown at us. With inflation of previous park board estimates, the cost of demolishing the pavilion could be $5 million. With the overall project potentially reaching $30 million, it is crucial that we think carefully about the implications of such an undertaking.
Ultimately, it is the residents of Galveston who will bear the burden of funding a project that may not be necessary.
We recognize the need for our lifeguards to have a proper facility. However, we must explore more cost-effective options, such as building or restoring a lifeguard facility north of the seawall.
Additionally, there is no need for the park board’s operations and administration to be housed in a new beach facility when its existing 23rd Street location could be revitalized.
I encouraged the park board to consider the possibility of renovating the Stewart Beach Pavilion, and to think about how we can use the hotel occupancy tax revenue to achieve this goal. This approach not only makes fiscal sense, but also allows us to preserve a part of our city’s heritage.
Let us come together, as one Galveston community, to guide the park board toward a decision that reflects our collective values and ensures a brighter future for all.
By doing so, we can forge a path forward for the Stewart Beach Pavilion that is rooted in both progress and preservation, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.
Ralph McMorris is a former Galveston city council member.
