The Texas Attorney General, the state’s top law enforcement officer, is living on the political edge.
Ken Paxton has been indicted for felony securities fraud and will be tried for those crimes next year; he’s being investigated by a federal grand jury for felony bribery and abuse of office; the state bar has sued to disbar him; he’s been impeached by the Texas House and his historic senate impeachment trial will conclude this week, possibly in his conviction and removal from office.
You can’t excuse this record of corruption. It doesn’t matter how many times Paxton has sued the Obama and Biden administrations, nor does it matter how many times he’s appeared on NewsMax to defend his conduct and attack his opponents. Anyone can do that.
Paxton’s handpicked Christian conservative deputies turned him into the FBI. Leaders from both political parties impeached him, and they are urging his conviction. In fact, lead impeachment manager Republican state Rep. Andy Murr invoked Sam Houston’s famous admonition to “do right and risk the consequences” when he opened the impeachment trial, urging senators to convict Paxton.
Paxton’s impeachment isn’t a political stunt. Trial evidence shows he directed the resources of his office to benefit Nate Paul, a private citizen and campaign donor. Paul convinced Paxton to investigate Paul’s allegations the FBI, Texas Securities Board, Department of Public Safety, an assistant U.S. Attorney and a senior federal magistrate conspired to alter a search warrant for Paul’s home, office and storage facilities from one seeking guns and drugs to one seeking documents.
The conspirators allegedly altered the search warrant after it was signed by the magistrate, who fantastically claimed he was in on the scheme.
Why would Paxton give this man spinning wild tales of conspiracy the time of day? Evidence showed Paxton sympathized with Paul’s plight because Paxton also mistrusted law enforcement.
The state’s top law enforcement officer doesn’t back law enforcement. Several witnesses testified Paxton distrusted law enforcement generally because he believed his securities fraud investigation and indictment were wrongful.
Paxton now has further reason to sympathize: Paul was indicted in June on eight felony counts of bank fraud and faces a federal criminal trial next summer. Paul has hired a team of top defense attorneys who will explore a deal with prosecutors in exchange for evidence of others’ wrongdoing.
Whatever the verdict of Paxton’s impeachment trial, a federal grand jury may indict Paxton by the end of the year based on the same facts presented in the impeachment proceedings.
Our state’s top cop is suspended from office without pay, skipping his own impeachment trial and, instead, fundraising off the experience, claiming he will use the funds raised to “fight” for our conservative values.
Paxton’s behavior impeachment isn’t about promoting conservative values or beating the Democrats. It’s about concealing his corrupt relationships. Paxton isn’t fighting for you or me; he is fighting to save his political career.
All politics may be local, but really all politics are personal. Voters should be personally offended that Paxton has abused his office to benefit one individual. I’ve always understood public service to be a bipartisan American value, and I know leaders of both parties share that vision.
But there are politicians who make their careers about personal power and enrichment, and they’ll be damned if anyone is going to knock them off their throne. That description fits Ken Paxton.
Joe Jaworski is a Texas attorney and former Galveston mayor.
Joe Jaworski apparently has not paid attention to the hearing. He had a failed attempt in his run for attorney general but only managed to garner 37.3% in the Democrat Party Primary Runoff losing to Rochelle Garza who then lost to Ken Paxton in the November 2022 elections. He's just repeating his partisan rhetoric in this column. More fish wrap.
