The Texas Attorney General, the state’s top law enforcement officer, is living on the political edge.

Ken Paxton has been indicted for felony securities fraud and will be tried for those crimes next year; he’s being investigated by a federal grand jury for felony bribery and abuse of office; the state bar has sued to disbar him; he’s been impeached by the Texas House and his historic senate impeachment trial will conclude this week, possibly in his conviction and removal from office.

Joe Jaworski is a Texas attorney and former Galveston mayor.

Carlos Ponce

Joe Jaworski apparently has not paid attention to the hearing. He had a failed attempt in his run for attorney general but only managed to garner 37.3% in the Democrat Party Primary Runoff losing to Rochelle Garza who then lost to Ken Paxton in the November 2022 elections. He's just repeating his partisan rhetoric in this column. More fish wrap.

