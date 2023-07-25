Since we first huddled in fire-lit caves, myth-making has been one of the most powerful ways that human society has explained to itself, in a profound way, what its purpose is.
Our shared myth of American democracy has incorporated one of the most inspiring messages of all time: that we are a free people who have shaped our own destiny, endowed by a Creator with the blessings of liberty and offering to the world an example every human heart may aspire to.
While being keenly aware of how we have fallen short in providing a way for all Americans to participate fully in that myth, nonetheless, there has never been a nation and a people so successful at using that gift of liberty to innovate, to prosper and to grow as our individual capacity allows.
But that myth is simply, demonstrably, no longer true.
We use democracy here as shorthand for a government that is dedicated to, and enjoys the support of, We The People. Government, ideally, is nothing more than the instrument citizens use to most efficiently gain the benefits of a free society.
When it routinely ignores the well-being of its people, when it consolidates wealth and power to an obscene degree among a few so-called elite, when its foreign policy is so obviously rigged as to ensure the continuity of the injustices of militarism and profitable destruction, it bears more resemblance to a criminal syndicate than a government worthy of the name.
In 1973, Senate Report 93-549: Emergency Powers Statutes revealed that the American people have lived under a continual declaration of national emergency since 1933, reauthorized every year by Democrat and Republican administrations alike, and in effect today. This explains how wars may be prosecuted by presidents while remaining undeclared by Congress, as the Constitution requires.
Those green bills in your wallet aren’t dollars, as defined by the Constitution. They are debt instruments emitted by the Federal Reserve System, a private banking cartel owned in large part by shadowy European financial dynasties, and chartered by Congress in 1913 against the explicit directions of our founding documents.
Ukraine, a country that has persecuted Russian Orthodox believers, outlawed opposition political parties and has a self-declared president for as long as he sees fit, is the ungrateful recipient of $120, billion with a B, in taxpayer support, while U.S. veterans sleep in doorways here and kids go hungry. Today’s American Democracy in action.
Mass illegal surveillance; a two-tiered justice system; the weaponizing of federal agencies against political opponents; a rush to hand over national healthcare sovereignty to the WHO; federal deficits in a faltering currency that we print to infinity; the gutting of U.S. labor and the ascendancy of a financial parasite class, producing nothing and taking nearly everything.
The list is endless, and the conclusion is inescapable. The myth of a shining American democracy has been submerged, drowned by a rogue government that has slipped its chains and is wreaking destruction worldwide.
