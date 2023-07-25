Since we first huddled in fire-lit caves, myth-making has been one of the most powerful ways that human society has explained to itself, in a profound way, what its purpose is.

Our shared myth of American democracy has incorporated one of the most inspiring messages of all time: that we are a free people who have shaped our own destiny, endowed by a Creator with the blessings of liberty and offering to the world an example every human heart may aspire to.

Wayne D. Holt lives in Galveston.

Charles Douglas

Mr. Holt! Let me tell you something! You know I like to talk,....right? However, your OP-ED is so good and on target,. I don't have "JACK" to say, except you nailed it brother,...YOU NAILED IT!!!! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

