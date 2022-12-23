This 42nd Annual ABC13 Share Your Holidays Food Drive at Ball High School was a record year for monetary contributions as we received $41,819.33, more than double the $19,548.66 received in 2021. Locally, that will provide over 160,000 meals.
We also received 21,817 pounds of non-perishable food items made possible by our incredible team of 51 community partners, our generous community, contributions from Galveston ISD schools and the hardworking FeedGalveston team.
It’s important to note FeedGalveston — sponsored by First Lutheran Church Church — is comprised of volunteers from First Lutheran, as well as Ball High School students who are National Honor Society and Key Club members — all working to package over 50,000 nutritious, non-perishable meals in the school’s library.
Our community partners are American National Insurance Company; Affinity Urgent Care Clinics, Galveston and mainland; AMOCO Federal Credit Union; Ball High School students, Boys & Girls Club-Galveston; Chalmers Hardware; Gracie’s on the Strand; city of Galveston; Classic Auto Group-Galveston; Fisherman’s Wharf; Frost Bank; Galveston Association of Realtors; The Galveston County Daily News; Galveston County Young Lawyers Association; Galveston College; San Luis Hotel, Resort & Convention Center; Hilton Hotel; Holiday Inn on the Beach; IHOP; Grand Galvez; Galveston Police Department; Galveston Fire Department; Trinity Episcopal Church; First Lutheran Church; Moody Methodist Church; Holy Family Parish; Coastal Community Church; Temple B’nai Israel; Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County; Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce; Galveston Restaurant Group; Galveston Seafarers Center; Galveston ISD; Gulf Coast Realtors; Health Matters Chiropractic; HomeTown Bank; Island Famous, The Spot, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, DoubleTree by Hilton; Moody Gardens, Moody Bank, Port of Galveston; Randalls-Galveston; Rotary Club of Galveston; Rotary Club of Galveston Island/BHS Interact Club; Stewart Title Co.; Texas First Bank; The Bin Store/Bin XL; Texas A&M University-Galveston; and The University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston, Victory Lakes and Clear Lake campuses.
A big thank you to Galveston’s Randalls for its two-week, in-store promotion, Fall Into Christmas, which gets shoppers in the holiday-giving spirit.
We want to recognize Galveston Restaurant Group — The Gumbo Diner and Mario’s Seawall Italian & Pizzeria — for providing delicious beignets and pizza for hungry students and volunteers working the day’s activities.
We also want to acknowledge our local businesses and schools that promote Share Your Holidays on their marquis: Galveston College, Galveston ISD, Galveston Insurance Agency, Henry Freudenburg Agency, Ideal Lumber, Texas First Bank, Mario’s Seawall Italian, Gumbo Diner, Fish Tales, Benno’s and The Spot.
And, a special thank you to Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Cole Wallace, owner, Steals and Deals, The Bin, and The Bin XL, for once again being social media co-hosts interviewing donors as they arrived at Ball High School.
All contributions of non-perishable food items and money remain in Galveston County and are administered and distributed by the Galveston County Food Bank.
For more information about Share Your Holidays, contact our Community Partners/Publicity coordinator, Robyn Bushong, at rbush1147@aol.com, or call 409-744-7848.
On behalf of all of us working hard to ensure our neighbors receive nourishing and sustaining food for their families and themselves, thank you.
We couldn’t accomplish what we do without you.
Mike Dudas is the Share Your Holidays Food Drive coordinator for Ball High School and Galveston ISD.
