This 42nd Annual ABC13 Share Your Holidays Food Drive at Ball High School was a record year for monetary contributions as we received $41,819.33, more than double the $19,548.66 received in 2021. Locally, that will provide over 160,000 meals.

We also received 21,817 pounds of non-perishable food items made possible by our incredible team of 51 community partners, our generous community, contributions from Galveston ISD schools and the hardworking FeedGalveston team.

Mike Dudas is the Share Your Holidays Food Drive coordinator for Ball High School and Galveston ISD.

