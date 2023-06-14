Those attempts have nearly run the association into the ground financially with both donors and non-academic people, which should comprise the other half of the board. I don’t know the man personally, but I do know that if Bryan had not stepped in as the executive director of the association when he did, and rescued them from bankruptcy, (which wasn’t the first time) another defender of history would have been lost to our school children.
While the association isn’t a state agency, it plays a big role in how history is taught to Texas schoolchildren. As a retired public school teacher, I can attest that schoolchildren believe what we adults tell them.
Therein lies the power of both a good teacher and a bad teacher, a good parent and a bad parent. What we tell our children about themselves, and their history does matter.
History must be told with accuracy, the good and the bad, because it shapes who we are as people and as Texans. As a descendant of early Texas settlers, Bryan understands this truth.
While serving three terms on the Texas State Board of Education, I witnessed firsthand how liberals in academia attempted to redefine both American and Texas history to further a political agenda. That redefinition has only continued on a steady upward trajectory.
The 88th Texas Legislature recently pushed back and passed a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ban at our Texas publicly funded universities. It is those very policies that have led those in academia to redefine history through a very narrow lens, using the context of white supremacy and gender theory, or even worse, as is the case with the Texas State Historical Association, tossing out significant Texas historical events, like the Alamo, altogether.
To be clear, we are talking about key junctures of Texas history that have shaped who we are as Texans. Association Chief Historian Walter Buenger, now trying to get rid of Bryan, has stated with all the arrogance of an academic elitist that the “Alamo was an ‘insignificant battle’ and represents ‘whiteness.’”
Quite frankly, we need more Texans like Bryan who will stand up to those with fancy degrees bestowed upon them by our own diversity-equity-inclusion universities. Bryan’s request of the current board is a simple one: Follow your own by-laws.
Bryan is showing no signs of intimidation or backing down, nor should he. The elitism displayed by the current “academics” on the association board, the same ones trying to push him and history out, have shown all of us that it is with good reason that the by-laws state that non-academic Texans should make up the other half of board membership.
Carry on J.P. Bryan; Texans really don’t want an entire Texas State Historical Association board made up of only those whose cornbread isn’t cooked through the middle.
Terri Leo-Wilson is state representative for House District 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.