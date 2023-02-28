Texas has a problem with maternal mortality. “Mothers dying in childbirth is a growing problem in Texas. Mothers are losing their lives in childbirth is one of the most traumatic events in our society. We are in the middle of a crisis,” The Austin American-Statesman reported.
“Texas ranks last in maternal care. No expansion of Medicaid is available; 18 percent of mothers are uninsured while 9 percent is the national average.”
“America already has the worst maternal death rate of any developed nation,” according to Reform Austin.
Maternal deaths are a national problem and they are a real problem in Texas. The Texas Medical Association reports a 79 percent increase in the Texas Maternal Death rate between 2010 to 2014.
In the last legislative session, the Texas Legislature extended Medicaid during the COVID crisis. Republicans balked at expanding Medicaid fully as 39 other states have done. In fact, March, 2023 marks the end of Medicaid under the COVID umbrella.
So, what can be done to save the lives of women in childbirth? The first step as described in a Fortune magazine is increased access to health care. “A first step is ensuring that everyone has access to affordable health care,” Forbes reported. “Potential mothers need to receive care throughout their pregnancy.”
This care would assist women in identifying potential problems before birth and allow them to prepare for the birth. The lack of insurance is a key to accessing care. The Texas Legislature should keep Texas on Medicaid because it saves the lives of mothers.
Women of color and those in poverty are at risk for these issues. The impact on these women is paramount. As a culture, we must support the lives that these mothers are carrying. Protecting the lives of these mothers is central.
Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal describes the impact on mothers of color in Mississippi — “Black women died at the 51.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, nearly three times the white ratio of 18.9 deaths.”
The magazine Well and Good in 2023 describes the problem — “Black women are three times more likely to die in childbirth.” These women deserve the protection of their pregnancy.
Other states with similar issues with childbirth have increased access to health care through Medicaid expansion and targeted funding to assist mothers in the birthing process. In a broader sense, programs that work toward reducing poverty will help mothers get the care they need.
The Texas Legislature should find productive ways to help these women get access to health care and reduce poverty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.