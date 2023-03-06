State Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson, in an interview with Texas Scorecard, reported “85 percent of students go to public schools in Texas.” However, the legislature is considering a number of bills that deal with the other 15 percent.
Lawmakers are focused on providing financial support for students to leave the public school system through charter schools, private schools and other variations on the voucher theme.
The proposals focus around giving parents money so they can pay for private schools for their children. The theory is that private school competition with public schools will improve all schools.
There is no evidence for that theory. No private school is held accountable by local school boards or a State Board of Education that sets curriculum standards for the public schools. Teachers are not required to be certified in these schools. There is no way to hold these schools accountable.
How can we compare voucher schools to public schools that have a set of certified teachers, follow a state-mandated curriculum and are held accountable through an elected school board be compared to a school with none of those attributes?
Competition requires all the competitors follow the same rules and are evaluated in the same way. Private schools are not being held accountable in the same way that public schools are. The Charles Butt Foundation, 2023 poll reported, “Eighty-eight percent of survey respondents believe the state should require voucher schools to publicly report their finances, and 73 percent of respondents believe the state should require them to follow the state curriculum.”
Foundation surveyed 1,125 Texan adults for its fourth annual Texas Education Poll in 2023. Texans commented on vouchers:“54 percent said they opposed a voucher program in their communities if it would reduce public school funding; parents in the poll were evenly split at 49 percent.”
The proposal before the legislature would give $10,000 per student for an education savings account, which would decrease funds to public schools based on several bills.
Not only would the public schools lose the $10,000 but the loss of enrollment would be a double hit to public school funding.
The Dallas Morning News did an independent evaluation of vouchers in Indiana, Louisiana, Ohio and Washington, D.C. The evaluation found students lost on average of four years in key areas of learning. The News reported it was hard to know exactly how much the students lost but the researchers found the losses significant.
Vouchers are a system that provides no accountability to taxpayers, that negatively impacts public schools financially, and has been proven in other states to not work on an academic basis. The Legislature should focus its attention on the 85 percent of students that attend Texas public schools.
If parents want to exit the public system, they should not expect the state to pay for it. There are real needs in the public school system that affect all students. The Legislature should focus on creating a great public education for all Texas students.
