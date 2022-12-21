Texas teachers are the heart and soul of public education. The 368,000 public school educators across our state continue to rise to every challenge and respond to every curveball thrown their way.
Teachers are our everyday superheroes, but the climate surrounding public education is not sustainable.
Teachers shepherded students through two tumultuous years of frequent learning interruptions, social-emotional stress and strain, and high-stakes, state-required testing demands.
They should be proud. Gains students made on state assessments this year are especially noteworthy. Reading and math scores on the STAAR assessment improved over last year, and many grades saw reading scores above pre-pandemic levels.
We should celebrate these achievements, but we must also recognize the teaching profession’s crisis.
Inadequate pay, increasingly stressful working conditions, and a lack of respect for teachers are causing record numbers to leave the profession or retire early.
Before the pandemic, about 36,000 teachers would leave the profession each year, and nearly one-third quit teaching within five years of entering the field. Fewer young people are entering the profession, too.
A Charles Butt Foundation survey, released earlier this year, found that 77 percent of teachers seriously considered leaving the profession in the past year. That’s up nearly 20 percent from a year earlier. Additionally, 72 percent of teachers have taken at least one step to leave the profession.
Many will say we have a teacher shortage, but it might be more accurate to say we have a shortage of teachers willing to teach.
How we respond to this crisis will define us and our state in the near and long term. Compensation must be a focal point for state lawmakers during the next session. Money matters in public education, and that’s true not only for buildings and classrooms but for the teachers who bring those facilities to life for their students.
A high percentage of Texans think public school teachers are undervalued, and a high percentage think teacher salaries are too low, according to the Charles Butt Foundation survey.
Teachers are experts in their field, and their training programs, recruitment and retention are a sign of respect.
How do we expect students to flourish when teachers are scarce? The trust, respect and compensation our teachers deserve is lacking.
The Texas Legislature made significant investments in public education three years ago, but it’s not enough. Inflation is also driving up costs for our schools and teachers. Housing costs, gas prices, childcare expenses and classroom supplies have long forced teachers to take second jobs or plead for help in “clearing their wish lists.”
Too often today, our teachers and schools face unfounded attacks that create a work and learning environment that is unproductive and unsustainable.
Much of these attacks are rooted in a larger effort to push for school choice and vouchers, which are simply a way to siphon taxpayer dollars from our schools into private education without accountability and transparency. Voucher schemes leave too many children behind and reduce dollars for local public schools that Texas families strongly and broadly support.
Now, more than ever, we should invest in our teachers, not undercut them. Texas lawmakers should invest in teacher salaries and programs that recruit diverse, educated and credentialed candidates into the teaching profession. Research-based improvements in teacher preparation programs should be a priority, as well.
We should invest in our kids and our classrooms. But we also must invest in our teachers. The future of our state depends on it.
