We have embarked upon a new year, but many problems of the previous years still linger in the minds and hearts of some.

As a community, we must continue to strive for unity and peaceful solutions to the problems with which we may be confronted. We must put forth a united effort to ignore the negative rhetoric that confronts us. The Texas City and La Marque community have once again strengthened and enhanced our community outreach.

The Rev. James E. Daniels is founder and chairman of the Eagles’ Nest Community Organization and co-chairman of the West End Ministers and Leaders Alliance.

