We have embarked upon a new year, but many problems of the previous years still linger in the minds and hearts of some.
As a community, we must continue to strive for unity and peaceful solutions to the problems with which we may be confronted. We must put forth a united effort to ignore the negative rhetoric that confronts us. The Texas City and La Marque community have once again strengthened and enhanced our community outreach.
On Jan. 10, we resumed our community outreach meetings with our police departments, city administration, businesses, nonprofit and charitable organizations. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the monthly meetings of the West End Ministers and Leaders Alliance had brought every sector of our community together. We wish to see the participatory fellowship grow in size and purpose as we move forward.
On the 10th, by the grace of God, the conference room at Carver Park was overflowing with attendees. The city of Texas City provided a buffet breakfast. Under the leadership of Cpl. Timothy Hurd, Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson, Police Chief Joe Stanton and I welcomed the guests.
We heard speakers from the United Way and presenters from the mental health field in our county. Texas City-La Marque ISD was well represented. Our community and police departments have a good working relationship.
For the most part, our community understands that the police officers are not our enemies. The officers have a duty to lawfully enforce the law and as citizens we have a duty to support them in that effort.
As I surveyed the room, from my perspective, I could see Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream in real time. The group was diverse in every respect, except for the goal. The primary goal was to promote peace and unity.
We met in the heart of the Settlement, also known as, the Eagles’ Nest. It was a very special moment for me because the previous name of the park was the Galveston County Colored Park. It was very near the Lincoln High and Woodland Elementary Campuses.
Add to the historical relevance of the monumental occasion for me is the sight of Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church rising from the ashes. Pastor Jerry B. Lee and congregation refused to allow the burning of a physical structure to prevent them from fulfilling their earthly mission.
The Settlement experienced the burning to the ground of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in the 1950s. At that time, under the capable leadership of Pastor D.N. Benford Sr., it too rose from the ashes.
Because the people know the value of hard work; these churches will continue to be beacon lights of hope and love for our community.
This is why we cannot and will not allow anything or anyone divide us. I was very proud to be a part of such an inspirational meeting and movement. May God continue to bless the Texas City-La Marque Community.
The Rev. James E. Daniels is founder and chairman of the Eagles’ Nest Community Organization and co-chairman of the West End Ministers and Leaders Alliance.
