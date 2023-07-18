Texas’ population has nearly doubled in the past four decades, surging from about 16 million in 1983 to over 30 million today.
Demographers project the Lone Star State will add another 14 million people by 2060.
Residents are none-too-pleased.
According to a new poll, most Texans want to slow or end their state’s population growth.
They’re worried, and rightly so, that the current pace of growth will inevitably mean more urban sprawl and a lower quality of life.
The Lone Star State welcomed more than 9 million new residents from 2000 to 2022.
It adds about 8,700 people each week, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
This growth inevitably leads to urban sprawl, as all these new residents need more homes to live in, offices to work in, and roads to travel on.
Between 1982 and 2017, Texas lost 6,634 square miles of open space to urban sprawl, according to an environmental impact study I co-authored.
About 70 percent of that land loss resulted from population growth.
Texans largely disapprove of all the bulldozing and building. They recognize their state’s natural resources can’t handle millions of additional residents.
Take Texas’ water deficit.
More than a quarter of the state — 27 percent — is experiencing some form of drought right now.
Falcon Reservoir — Texas’ third-largest lake, covering 85,195 acres — is down to 15 percent capacity. And it’d take five new reservoirs to sustain the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s rapidly burgeoning population, experts say.
But Texans broadly disagree with diverting more water resources from agriculture, 57 percent, and wildlife, 69 prercent, to sustain additional residents.
And vast majorities of every political party think it’s “very important” to preserve Texas’ woodlands, wetlands, rivers, grasslands and mountains.
Some believe Texas can sustainably add more residents as long as builders expand up, and not out — packing in more high-rises and apartment buildings into urban cores, rather than sprawling into the countryside.
But adding more people would still expand Texas’ “ecological footprint” — the net impact of all the resources people consume and waste they generate.
Each Texan leaves an ecological footprint of around 18.5 global acres — 11.8 acres more than the state can support. In other words, Texas is already running a massive ecological deficit.
The current pace of growth isn’t sustainable. And federal immigration policy isn’t helping.
Last fiscal year, U.S. border officials reported more than 2.3 million encounters with illegal crossers — an all-time high. This fiscal year, encounters have already topped 1.4 million.
Unless this surge is stopped, the resulting population growth and its negative impacts on the state’s environment and quality of life will be off the charts.
Texans recognize it’s dangerous to add residents their state can’t support. Nearly 6 in 10 want the U.S. government to reduce annual immigration levels. And more than 7 in 10 support requiring all employers to use E-Verify, the federal online system that checks recent hires’ immigration status to ensure they’re legally eligible to work on American soil.
Lawmakers could preserve the Lone Star State’s open space legacy — farmland and natural habitat — for future generations.
They just need the political will.
