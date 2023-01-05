Texans just made it through another contentious election season. Voters had to juggle issues like how best to take on inflation and which candidates had the best approach to ensuring public safety.
But new research shows yet again that there’s one issue where public support has never been up for debate: keeping health care and prescription drugs affordable.
To better understand the issues that Texans were focused on ahead of Election Day, we asked likely voters across the state about the issues that are most important to them. We wanted to uncover what was truly front of mind as voters cast their ballots and what they want state lawmakers to prioritize in the next legislative session.
Again and again the answer came back the same: Texans are demanding better access to quality health care and affordable prescription drugs.
A few key findings from our poll of likely voters:
• 80 percent say it is very or somewhat important to be able to receive affordable and accessible health care coverage from their employer.
• 68 percent say big drug companies or the government are most responsible for the rising cost of health care and prescription drugs. Among Republicans, this increases to 75 percent.
• 70 percent say lawmakers should consider legislation to stop big drug companies from setting sky-high prices for prescription drugs.
• 84 percent say it’s more important for lawmakers to consider legislation lowering the cost of prescriptions for patients, regardless of how or where they get their prescription drugs.
• More than 70 percent would be willing to pick up their medication at a specific pharmacy if it meant paying less for their prescription.
These findings show what many of us know already. In Texas, it’s obvious that voters value having access to affordable health care and that we expect our legislators to make this a top priority.
Despite this clear consensus, during the last legislative session many lawmakers voted to pass HB 1919, a government health care mandate that made it more difficult for Texas employers to offer lower-cost, quality health plans for their employees. This new law increases costs at the pharmacy counter for families, threatening Texans’ ability to afford the prescription drugs we need to stay healthy.
Meanwhile, in a single year, big drug companies have increased prices faster than the rate of inflation on 23 of the top 25 medications that patients count on.
Texans have made our voices heard. Now it’s time for our legislators to answer our call and stand up for affordable health care and prescription drugs for all Texas families. We literally can’t afford it if they don’t.
Sandie Haverlah is president of the Texas Consumer Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.