When various aches and pains began their invasion, I had to give up the pleasure of being a freelance writer, with a contract and a small salary and a long row of deadlines.
My fingers did not want to work properly; so I quit writing.
But slowly they began working and my mind also switched gears a little bit so the urge to put words on paper for people to read kicked back in.
Some of my friends, who claimed to have missed my missives, contributed to the revival.
And so I asked the editor if I could throw a few guest columns his way and he said “yes.”
No pay. No schedule. No deadlines.
And thus, it came to me that a very important part of our columnist exchanges concerned TV commercials, which we had discussed at length from time to time.
Nobody has talked about the obnoxious ones. Or the really entetaining ones.
So here we go again, beginning with a declaration that people who write TV ads think all the potential customers are truly stupid.
I presume they are basing that lack of intelligence on their own.
They urge everybody to use the dishwasher, whether it is full or not, because the dishwasher uses less water than hand-washing, and saving water saves money.
It has not occurred to them, apparently, that the dishwashing detergent they are promoting costs a lot more than the water.
Water is cheap.
Then there are the “I got my title back” people. The listeners ought to think about what happened to that title in the first place.
I admit I enjoy the Pepto song and dance, with the dancers dressed in appropriate pink and gesturing toward various ailing body parts. It has become common practice to refer to that particular shade of pink as Pepto Bismol.
I also like the commercial that ends “for people with skin.”
I guess if truth be told I am liking more than I am disliking in the TV commercial realm.
For instance, I am fascinated with the level concrete ditty, with the accompanying pictures of a magical way of patching a driveway.
In the same category are all the folks who make covers for your gutters. The air is filled these days with gutter covers and window replacements. Everybody seems to need fixing up something.
Then there are the ones getting rid of something.
Do you envy the gal who only points her finger and the mess disappears? She is overcome with joy.
I imagine that like me, you are put off by commercials that seem to be entering the realm of personal privacy. There are just some subjects which ought not to be broadcast. They involve all kinds of absorbent pads and depictions of bent carrots.
I’ll wind up this diatribe with a commendation. Not for a commercial.
I like the station that shares “A Moment of Zen.”
I also like the old mattress-making dude who follows the Zen with his own benediction.
He says he hopes, having watched the Zen, we have a restful sleep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.