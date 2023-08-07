When you absolutely do not have anything to write about, life sends you an apartment fire.
For me, the adventure began just before midnight one Monday evening when I was sound asleep.
When you absolutely do not have anything to write about, life sends you an apartment fire.
For me, the adventure began just before midnight one Monday evening when I was sound asleep.
I was awakened by the most awful sound imaginable. It was a strong screaming alert signal that was coming from somewhere inside my apartment. I could not figure out why. All I wanted to do was get rid of it.
My first thought, a stupid one, was something was the matter with my hearing aids, which were sitting there, disemboweled of batteries, on my nightstand.
I picked them up, put them in their container and hurried into the kitchen, where I crammed them into the freezer and slammed the door.
Didn’t help. Screaming continued. Finally, I called 911.
I told the voice my name and my address and she immediately said, “The apartment next door to you is on fire. Get out of your house.”
What a surprise! I smelled no smoke. Saw no smoke.
But I opened the front door and saw an army of fire engines, accompanied by ambulances.
I went in and out a few times. Sat on my patio for a while. Then I approached the open front door, where a young firefighter said, “Come with me. You have to get out of there.”
“I can’t walk that far,” I said. He offered an arm, and walked me out to an EMT, who walked me across the street.
“I can’t stand without something to hold to,” I said.
Somebody brought me a chair from somewhere.
Jimmy, who does maintenance for the village, brought another chair and my neighbor from down the way joined me, sitting to watch the excitement.
I watched as they took my next-door neighbor to an ambulance and off to the hospital.
The firefighters said the blaze was in a mattress.
One fire officer came and was asking me questions about when I knew about the fire. I told him about the alarm, which was still screaming, and the call to 911.
He said it would probably be a couple of hours before I could go home. An arson investigator had to check everything out.
That’s when the fire official and my neighbor convinced me to go stay at her house.
They brought a wheelchair and shoveled me down the sidewalk. They unplugged the oxygen machine at my house and installed it at my neighbor’s.
They could not have been kinder or more helpful. They kept me informed with progress reports. Finally, they wheeled me back down the sidewalk and carefully walked me through my house, attendants walking fore and aft.
They put the oxygen back in place.
I am proud to live in Texas City because we have the finest fire department in the world.
I am proud to be living near Carol and Mario, the sweetest, kindest neighbors in the world.
Cathy Gillentine lives in Texas City.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Explore the history of Seawolf Park and the USS Cavalla, a World War II submarine lost in action. Located on Pelican Island, north of Galveston, Seawolf Park is a fisherman's paradise with historic landmarks, including the USS Stewart and the USS Cavalla.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.