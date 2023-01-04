A monumental case now before the U.S. Supreme Court might turn on its head the process that states may develop for electing federal officials including senators, representatives and the president. During 2020, states, most often without consent from their legislatures, drastically altered election procedures and rules.

The most often abused were unsolicited mail-in-balloting and unstaffed drop boxes. Other rule changes included the timing for the acceptance of mail-in-ballots. Most often, governors, or even the courts themselves, assumed the powers in making these changes under the guise of public safety, but without the concurrence of their state legislatures.

Bill Sargent lives in Galveston

Mark Mansius lives in St. George, Utah.

