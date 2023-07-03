It’s a scorching summer. It’s time for those of us who live here to share our awareness of the risks of summer heat to dogs whose people bring them to the island.
Many visitors are unaware of the hazards. Some residents seem equally oblivious. Dogs perish here every year.
Many canine “best friends” are exposed to unwittingly dangerous human behaviors. We can help.
We can say something, for the sake of the pup. It’s not so much butting in as it is stepping up.
Some folks need prompts from those of us who know a bit more.
Dogs can get heat stroke while running loose in our neighborhoods or when taken to the beach.
Animal caregivers ask that we stay on the lookout for a dog’s heavy panting, increased drooling and deep and rapid breathing.
They ask us to seek veterinary help when we think a dog is overheated. They tell us to put cloths soaked in cold water around the paws, in the armpits and on the head and neck while on the way to getting help.
Dogs walking on hot beaches for long periods can burn their paws, sometimes severely. Sand temperatures can rise to 130 degrees.
Dogs need a towel or blanket to protect them from lying down on that hot sand. They need a spot in the shade to cool down.
They need plenty of fresh water to drink, and often. Ingesting too much salt water can make them very sick. And without sunscreen, light-colored dogs can get painfully burned on their noses and ears.
Our heat is searing. Car temperatures rise very rapidly to lethal levels. When the outside temperature is 70 degrees, the inner car temperature can rise to 89 degrees in 10 minutes and 104 degrees in a half hour.
With an outside temperature of 95 degrees, car temperature can be 104 in 10 minutes and 129 in a half hour.
Even with windows cracked open, inner car temperatures can rise by 40 degrees. The consequences to a dog left behind can be deadly.
People walking dogs or running with them on sidewalks or roadways need to know how hot these surfaces get and how serious burned paw injuries can be. When the air temp is only 87, the pavement can be 143 degrees.
Moon Valley Canine Training shares a quick and easy test to see if the street temperature is safe. Put the back of your hand on the pavement.
If you can’t keep it there for five seconds, it’s way too hot for your dog’s feet. Grass is a cooler surface. Walking in the cool part of day is best.
Those of us who care about dogs can share this information. We can post facts on social media, put flyers up in businesses, and give reminders to those who need them. We can call Animal Control when we see dogs sitting in hot cars or in other ways endangered in the heat.
Our efforts may be lifesaving.
Suzanne Peloquin volunteers for the Galveston Island Humane Society.
