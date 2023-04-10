After the mass shooting in Nashville, I’m devastated and compelled to speak. Last year, firearms overtook automobile accidents as the leading cause of death of children in the United States, according to a study by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Although not all mass shootings occur in schools, the number of mass shootings in the United States in 2022 was a staggering 647, and 131 have already occurred in 2023. The immediate response on national television is that we address gun violence and that is true. However, there is no easy or quick solution. This is a multi-faceted problem facing our country.
I’d like to start with the hardest part, the basic part, each one of us. The helplessness we have around this complicated issue is palpable. What we do have control over is how we conduct ourselves. What if we all began to focus on our own priorities and behaviors?
As a professional counselor, former teacher and school counselor, I have had the privilege of working with people on an intimate level about their hopes and life concerns.
We have raised three children, all of whom are unique in their own ways. They thrived on a simple routine they could depend on.
All children need mentally healthy and present adults in their lives who can be with them, teach them love, tolerance and even how to argue in a healthy way. All children we interact with, whether they are our own or not, look to us to model fine behaviors.
How do we solve conflict in our homes and in our relationships? Do we teach our children how to handle and process emotions? Do we gossip?
This raises another key question: what do we hold sacred? How do we demonstrate it? How do we talk to and treat our spouse or partner?
Is our family dinner time available as a touchstone for the family? If not, is breakfast possible? Is there God or a higher being honored? Do we routinely practice our faith? Do we model caring for others less fortunate than ourselves?
Do our children see us laughing and playing? Do they see us when we are not on our phones? Do we engage with our children? If not, we are missing something essential and so are they.
If you do not have children or are single, these concepts still apply. How is your self care? Do you speak to yourself with kindness and positive self -regard? I find it to be true that how you treat yourself has impact on how you treat others. Perhaps listening to our own self-critical dialogue is in order.
If you are an older adult and can mentor a young family or children and grandchildren, please do. We thrive knowing we are part of an extended community that cares.
These ideas might sound simplistic. They are not. They require self-discipline, self-sacrifice and deliberate planning. As I mentioned before, these ideas are only a small segment of an enormous and tragic problem.
I believe if we begin with a good look at ourselves, we might head in the right direction and save precious lives in the process.
Sally M. Byrom is a professional counselor who lives in Galveston.
Finally some rational commentary that addresses culture and not the gun. We’re seeing culture rot like no other time in the history of our country. Until we do something about that we’re just rowing with one oar in the water.
