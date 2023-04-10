After the mass shooting in Nashville, I’m devastated and compelled to speak. Last year, firearms overtook automobile accidents as the leading cause of death of children in the United States, according to a study by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Although not all mass shootings occur in schools, the number of mass shootings in the United States in 2022 was a staggering 647, and 131 have already occurred in 2023. The immediate response on national television is that we address gun violence and that is true. However, there is no easy or quick solution. This is a multi-faceted problem facing our country.

Sally M. Byrom is a professional counselor who lives in Galveston.

LEROY NASCHKE

Finally some rational commentary that addresses culture and not the gun. We’re seeing culture rot like no other time in the history of our country. Until we do something about that we’re just rowing with one oar in the water.

