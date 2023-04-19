A part of the Galveston Coalition for Justice's mission statement is to educate people on political matters. We find ourselves in a fight to save the 4700 Broadway building that was just not three months ago renamed the Walter Norris Jr. Island Community Center.
A lot of the renaming of the building was because Norris sold the idea to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to purchase the building. By doing this, it would bring a lot of the services that moderate- to low-income people use.
Well lo and behold, the building is serving the purpose for which it was originally purchased. The building has from housing to medical services under one roof. There is a Head Start Program for children, medical and dental offices, the Galveston Housing Authority, a nursing school, employment services and many other businesses housed under this one roof.
Now here comes the dilemma. The board of directors for the Galveston Housing Authority is deciding whether to demolish the building to build workforce housing. This is the brainchild of board member Betty Massey.
But here's the kicker. She also is on the board of Vision Galveston, through which she is focused on building housing in Galveston.
Now let's keep all these things in mind when the idea to do such a crazy thing as tearing down a community center that was built for the people it serves. Now that the idea is out there, the people have spoken out in no uncertain terms that they thought this was a very poor idea.
Groups such as LULAC, NAACP, Northside Task Force, the Galveston Coalition for Justice Gulf Coast Interfaith and many others have voiced their thoughts that the idea of demolishing the building was out of the question.
Here's your lesson on politics, it comes in handy. You see, the mayor put in place all the members of the authority board with a vote of approval of the city council. That means Massey was approved by the mayor and city council. The thought of this building being torn down does not register with the larger numbers of the public.
So, contact your council members and your mayor and let them know how you feel about the Walter Norris Jr. Island Community Center being torn down. They can put a fast stop to what Massey is pushing through her position with Vision Galveston.
Let them know that the people have spoken.
Leon Philips II is president of the Galveston Coalition for Justice.
