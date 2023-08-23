I have a good old newspaper friend with whom I trade emails frequently.
One of his favorite expressions, said in disbelief, celebration and a half-dozen other instances, is “holy moley.”
Since he lives in Pennsylvania, I have assumed this is a Yankee sort of word, since he is a Yankee, mostly. He lived in Texas City for a while, but he is mostly a Yankee.
Imagine my surprise just the other day when what to my wondering eyes did appear, from my daily computer visit with Merriam-Webster, a word list of similar construction. It just fits with holy moley.
I thought it was sort of fun and figured some of you folks who love the word lists might enjoy this one, so here we go, for old times’ sake.
The first one is hocus pocus, which was first used by jugglers when performing a trick. Then by other trick performers, like magicians.
Next is higgledy-piggledy, meaning something jumbled. It appears in a 16th-century list that includes a definition of the Italian word tarabara, which reads “higgledy-piggledy,” “helter-skelter” and “cricket a wicket.”
Do you know someone who is hoity-toity?
This describes a person who has his nose in the air.
Here’s one I’ve used more than once to describe myself. It’s dilly-dally and defined, as nobody has to tell you, as improper slowness and wasting time by loitering.
Dilly-dallying is similar to shilly-shalleying, but the latter also refers to being indecisive.
Next comes artsy-fartsy, which is not the kind of word I usually use, but in this case, it is good at describing someone who is pretentiously artistic, as Webster describes it. It’s new, having first been said in the 1960s.
I know you all know a fuddy-duddy. Our world is full of fuddy-duddies. This guy, or girl, is old fashioned, pompous or concerned too much with trifles. The email report includes the idea the word may have come from the Scottish word for the tail of an animal.
There’s a song including razzle-dazzle in which dancing and hand clapping take place, but this mostly refers to some kind of showboating in sports.
There’s nothing quite like the razzle-dazzle of shooting a three-pointer across the gym floor.
Do you love a good chick flick? Sure you do, especially if you are trying to get in good with your date. Think of “Sleepless in Seattle” or “When Harry Met Sally.”
How about roly-poly. Not a good description to carry when you have eaten a few too many ice cream cones.
The dictionary notes there are lots of synonyms for roly-poly and not so many for skinny. Wonder why?
Killer-diller may not really have murderous overtones. But something that starts with killer has to be pretty spectacular.
Last on our list is harum-scarum, which describes a rash or heedless way to do things.
Many of us may remember both harum-scarum and helter-skelter from reports about the Manson murders.
If you think assembling this odd collection of rhyming words is easy-peasy, well holy moley, it’s not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.