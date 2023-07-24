While I don’t disagree with Ralph McMorris’ plan (“Galveston need not wait to start Ike Dike work,” The Daily News, July 21, 2023) since I remember saying at one of Dr. William Merrell’s meetings, probably 10 years ago, that we should take our miserly donated advertising money and start moving dirt at the west end of the seawall just to show that we were serious about building the dike.
Obviously, the idea didn’t catch on.
At this moment, I think a better idea is for everyone who can express an opinion to get up on their hind legs and tell the world how unhappy the people of Galveston the city, Galveston the county, Seabrook, Kemah, Bolivar Peninsula, Houston and the industries of the ship channel are with regard to the disrespect shown to all of us.
When New York had a storm, they got action. When New Orleans had a storm, they got action. When one of the most important energy capitals of the world had a storm, we got the run-around.
That is what we are still getting.
This is ridiculous.
For whatever reason, from the beginning, there have been differing opinions on how to proceed expressed by people who may or may not have known what they were talking about and that has given the naysayers all the tools they have needed to keep postponing the process.
