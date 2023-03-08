About Joseph Willis' column "Texas Legislature should serve the majority of students," The Daily News, March 6, 2023: Opinions aside, the legislative directive is written in the Texas Constitution: "it shall be the duty of the Legislature of the State to establish and make suitable provision for the support and maintenance of an efficient system of public free schools."
A system of public free schools was never defined exclusively to independent school districts. The purpose is: "for a general diffusion of knowledge being essential to the preservation of the liberties and rights of the people," not for just a majority, but for all.
Texas should enact legislation that improves educational outcomes for students in public schools but should also give parents options regardless of their zip code. It is not an either-or; we should do both.
Willis contends school choice "only benefits 15 percent of students that are not currently enrolled in public schools." That too, is inaccurate. Parental empowerment/school choice gives options to all. State funding is not the state's money, nor is it school districts' money — it is taxpayer money.
It is inaccurate that only public schools can provide educational accountability. Private schools are held accountable for success by parents who have a choice as to where to enroll their children. If a private school cannot show student progress based on a multitude of testing options, parents simply take their money elsewhere.
This is true accountability because failure equals revenue loss. Homeschool students are top graduates from all Ivy League Schools, winners of national spelling bees and successful business owners. Again, proof — accountability — is always in the pudding.
Willis suggests competition requires all competitors to follow the same rules and be evaluated the same way. Under the school accountability system, results show only 23 percent of Texas eighth-graders can read on grade level.
I support American innovation and parental options to take a different pathway to student success. Educational options with different rules and evaluation criteria just might yield better results.
Willis states there is no evidence that competition for public schools improves schools. In fact, school choice has been extensively studied by researchers. Giving students transferable funding raises test scores and improves parent satisfaction.
School choice also improves student achievement in existing district schools.
When families can use public funds to pursue outside options, district schools up their game to retain students. Competition is a tide that lifts all boats. EdChoice is a nonprofit that maintains a bibliography of over 100 research papers on the effects of educational choice programs.
Polling by the University of Texas at Tyler shows only 25 percent oppose parents using state funding for school choice. Texas Public Policy Foundation polling shows 74 percent of parents with school-aged children want control over their children's education dollars.
The majority believe school choice is a significant step toward a market system where the focus of control is on families, not politicians and bureaucrats.
Terri-Leo Wilson is the state representative for District 23.
(3) comments
I'm sure if vouchers become law, it will be required that if a private school wants to receive the funds from the state, they will provide all the services that public school provides all students. If they want private school students to use public school facilities, I hope they will be paying for their student to use public school resources. I also hope that private schools do not reject students that have problems with their health.
One example.
Individuals with Disabilities Act In 1990 Congress renamed the law the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). The most recent version of IDEA was passed by Congress in 2004 as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEIA). We will use the commonly referred-to name and acronym throughout this manual — the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or IDEA. IDEA guarantees every eligible student a “free appropriate public education,” sometimes called FAPE. Though some provisions have changed, IDEA’s basic requirements remain the same. The law says schools must:
Find and identify students who have a disability.
• Involve parents in decision making
• Evaluate (test) students in a nondiscriminatory way
• Develop an individual education program (IEP) for each eligible student that includes measurable annual goals, including academic and functional goals designed to enable the child to be involved and make progress in the general education curriculum
• Provide special instruction, related services, and supplementary aids and services based on peer reviewed research to the extent practicable
• Provide services in the least restrictive environment
• Maintain education records/files
• Provide processes for resolving parent complaints and grievances.
Will private schools comply?
"Will private schools comply?" They already comply.
One of the main problems with sending our tax dollars to support “school choice” is that it does not require private schools to accept anyone that applies. Thus you are basically allowing support for schools that can pick and choose their students. This opens the door for our tax dollars to support segregation, racism, and elitism. This will not improve our public schools through competition. It will just leave the poor and socially “unconnected” children in public schools with less funding to give them a comparable education. School choice under these circumstances is just wrong!
