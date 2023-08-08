With the extension of the memorandum of understanding between Galveston ISD and Moody Early Childhood Center through the 2028-2029 school year, approved by both governing boards last week, all of us at the center are looking forward to the opening of the eighth year of this groundbreaking public-private experiment in early education.

However, we need to clear up several misleading pieces of information and inaccurate statements appearing in a guest column (“Galveston ISD should expand options for 3-year-olds,” The Daily News, July 30, 2023) and two news articles published in this paper in the last couple weeks.

Antonio Ford is deputy executive director of Moody Early Childhood Center.

1
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription