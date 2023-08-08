With the extension of the memorandum of understanding between Galveston ISD and Moody Early Childhood Center through the 2028-2029 school year, approved by both governing boards last week, all of us at the center are looking forward to the opening of the eighth year of this groundbreaking public-private experiment in early education.
• The district does not give the center $1 million a year. The state of Texas allocates half-day funding for Pre-K3 students. To the district’s credit, it has a long-standing practice of matching the state allocation with local funding to ensure Galveston 3-year-olds have the opportunity to attend full day Pre-K. Last year’s total allocation from all public sources was about $11,700 per Pre-K3 and Pre-K4 student.
However, before those funds reached the center, the district withheld about $6,400 per student to pay for services: including special education services; building utilities; the superintendent’s office and district communications office; the district’s security services; building maintenance; technology services; and bus transportation.
The funds that reached the center for direct education services for the district’s pre-K students was closer to $5,300 per child, a far cry from giving the center $1 million a year.
• The funding provided through the public school system does not meet the center’s costs of classroom teachers and aides, to say nothing of ancillary staff and programs including the school nurse, the on-campus health clinic, the library, music, art, STEM, PE, family advocates and parent education programs.
The center made a commitment that its pre-K classrooms would hold a maximum of 15 students with a certified teacher and classroom aide. Private philanthropy is supplementing public dollars to ensure district students at the center receive the best early education possible.
• The column in particular, but repeated in at least one of the news articles, placed “blame” for Upbring Head Start’s partnership with Pawnee ISD — a district some 240 miles from Galveston — on the fact the center is not currently in partnership with UpBring.
The truth is that UpBring began its state-wide partnership with Pawnee well before it won the local Head Start contract in 2020. And long before the center’s founding in 2016 and UpBring’s arrival in 2020, eligible district children have been served by Head Start at various island locations.
In the fall of 2016, the school district chose to embark on a unique partnership with the center to form a school totally dedicated to the developmental needs of its youngest learners in order to provide the foundation students needed to be assessed as “kindergarten ready” by the time they entered district classrooms.
The center has delivered on its promise — for the past several years at least 90 percent and more often 100 percent of graduating pre-K4 students walked out of the center fully prepared for the next step in their educational journey.
Moody Early Childhood Center is committed to offering the young children of Galveston the opportunity to soar!
Antonio Ford is deputy executive director of Moody Early Childhood Center.
Join us on a captivating journey through time as we explore Galveston's fascinating evolution from a prominent port city to a bustling beach resort destination. Discover how early bathhouses paved the way for a thriving tourism economy and shaped iconic landmarks like the Balinese Room and P…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.