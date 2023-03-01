Texas is expected to raise over $340 billion this year. We have neither an income tax nor a state property tax, so how do we raise money?
About $100 billion comes from federal programs, most of which supported Medicaid in Texas.
The national highway system represents the second largest program. This is administered by Texas to build and expand highways such as Interstates 45 and 69.
Texas also receives a variety of one-time distributions, such as the nearly $2 billion for Hurricane Harvey relief. Under the coronavirus aid package, the Cares Act, Texas received more than $8 billion in direct aid.
The state raises nearly $70 billion through fees, which are generally committed to specific uses and cannot be reallocated by the legislature.
The largest revenue source, about $170 billion, comes from statewide taxes. This has led to a historic $33 billion surplus. It occurs after previously accruing an all-time high of $27 billion in our “rainy-day fund.” How should it be spent?
Half of the taxes come from retail sales. A little pencil and paper calculation shows sales taxes generated at least $8 billion of the surplus and $6.75 billion of the rainy-day fund.
Not all retail sales are subject to taxes. For example, flour, sugar, bread, milk, eggs, fruits, vegetables and similar food products are not subject to Texas sales and use taxes.
People are often quick to argue that sales taxes are not regressive since the rich buy more things like expensive cars, boats, jewelry, fancy electronics and the like. Consequently, they end up paying much more in total sales taxes.
This is certainly true. But the wealthy get to enjoy all those goods while paying the same tax rates as those who are much less wealthy. Moreover, the super-rich get special exemptions, such as the tax on a boat purchase, which is capped at $18,750. Meaning purchasing a yacht costing $40 million has the same tax as a boat costing $300,000.
Simply put, sales taxes take a disproportionate amount from low-income families. It is by this criterion that the retail sales tax is regressive.
Much of the discussion in the legislature is about tax relief by increasing the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000. Who benefits? Nearly 40 percent of Texans rent, so they would not benefit.
Corporations do not pay state income or property tax. It should be obvious that homestead exemptions do not benefit corporations.
Property tax rates are set by cities, counties and other local entities. Localities such as Galveston are facing sharply rising public safety costs. If the state raises the exemption and fails to honor its promise to replace the reduced revenue, localities will end up being further underfunded.
We all pay sales taxes, so the fairest would be to cut the sales tax below 6 percent. This would result in a reduction of the actual cost of goods. This means quick and fair relief from inflation.
In simple terms, a sales tax cut results in a direct benefit of over $8 billion for all Texans.
