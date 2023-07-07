Racism is an inextricable part of American history, and it has a massive impact on education. Its pervasive presence continues to shape the opportunities, resources and experiences available to students of all backgrounds, placing some at a tragic disadvantage.
The hope is that, by highlighting the inherent injustice of racism in education, we can galvanize society to act and advocate for equity.
Educational disparities caused by racism are more than just anecdotes, as they are backed up by the numbers. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, Black students are three times more likely to be suspended or expelled than their white peers.
These disciplinary disparities, disproportionately push Black students out of educational opportunities and into the criminal justice system.
Furthermore, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights reports that schools with predominantly Black or Latino student bodies have less access to experienced teachers, advanced courses, necessary instructional materials and school facilities. This is largely because og a significant funding gap.
A 2020 study by EdBuild found that school districts serving predominantly Black students receive a staggering $23 billion less in funding than those serving predominantly white students.
Behind every statistic lie personal stories. Meet Jamal, a bright and ambitious student from the South Side of Chicago. He dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon and has been inspired by Ben Carson’s life story.
However, Jamal’s school, predominantly Black, is severely underfunded and struggles to provide him with the resources he needs to fully realize his potential. The science lab is outdated, the textbooks are worn out and the school can’t afford to hire experienced science teachers. Despite Jamal’s talent and potential, he feels overlooked and boxed in by prejudiced expectations.
This story is representative of countless other students who daily confront the harsh realities of the obstacles created by racism in education. The courage, resilience, and spirit they exhibit are inspiring, but no child should have to overcome such challenges.
The Japanese education system offers an enlightening perspective on how schools can cultivate well-rounded students while minimizing socio-economic disparities.
Central to Japan’s approach is a holistic focus that extends beyond academic excellence. The Japanese educational system practices “o-soji,” where students take responsibility for cleaning their classrooms, school corridors and sometimes even toilets. No matter their socio-economic background, all students partake in these shared responsibilities and experiences, minimizing the potential for socio-economic divisions to permeate the school environment. It promotes an inclusive and respectful culture, where discrimination, racism and bias have no place.
The journey toward eradicating racism in education is complex and challenging, but not insurmountable. Understanding the issue is the first step, illustrated by alarming statistics and amplified by personal stories. We can draw inspiration from successful models like the Japanese school system, promoting a holistic approach that values all students equally. Collectively, we can change the narrative, turning a hopeful vision of educational equality into reality.
