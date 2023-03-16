For many months now, quite a bit of time has been spent discussing and analyzing the relationship between the city and the Park Board of Trustees. Be it how hotel occupancy tax is spent, where it resides or how it is approved, all areas that affect the city and park board have been scrutinized and restructured.
These are discussions that needed to be had.
The topics of these discussions have been varied, and the old adage “if you are not ready to face the chaos, don’t change anything” is appropriate here.
At times, it has not been a smooth process, but in the end, the results, in my opinion, will be in the best interest of the city and park board, but, more importantly, the residents of Galveston.
What has personally concerned me, though, throughout this process, is the finger-pointing and accusations at times on both sides that there were malicious intentions.
In my opinion, this has gotten to the point that the integrity of the park board has been questioned, and that is misguided.
Could they do things better in some areas? There is no doubt; couldn’t we all?
Does a new paradigm need to be developed concerning the interrelationship of hotel occupancy tax, the city and the park board? By all means, we must move forward to restructure this relationship.
Our park board is respected nationally for its expertise and promotional abilities, and its lifeguard and beach management abilities are recognized throughout the state.
During my many years of dealings with the park board, its leaders have shown the desire to be a community partner.
On March 23, the city council will discuss and vote on a hotel occupancy tax contract with the park board. This document has been developed over months of discussions.
It will be a giant step forward in developing a new relationship. No matter what the outcome is, we have to remember that this contract is not with an adversary but with an organization that is working for the same goals as the city.
This contract will provide a quality environment for the visitors that we host and move this island toward the goal of having tourism become even more of a vital part of our community for the ultimate benefit of our residents.
The contract agreement is not posted under the agenda section. Will the contract be posted?
12.B. Consideration Of Approval Of Contract Between The City Of Galveston And The Park Board For Funding Of Hotel Occupancy Tax To The Park Board For The Remainder Of FY 23. (Legal)
