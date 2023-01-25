The Galveston County Coalition for Justice believes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the greatest moral leaders ever produced by this country.

That’s the reason why the coalition was greatly offended by Daily News President and Publisher Leonard Woolsey’s lackadaisical reflection on our American hero in his column “Martin Luther King Jr. continues to change the world,” The Daily News, Jan. 13, 2023.).

Tarris Woods is president and founder of Galveston County Coalition for Justice and a former City Councilman District 1.

