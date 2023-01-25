The Galveston County Coalition for Justice believes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the greatest moral leaders ever produced by this country.
That’s the reason why the coalition was greatly offended by Daily News President and Publisher Leonard Woolsey’s lackadaisical reflection on our American hero in his column “Martin Luther King Jr. continues to change the world,” The Daily News, Jan. 13, 2023.).
For some unknown reason, Woolsey decided it was much easier for him to sit back, relax and reach into his computer documents files and post up the very same column he had written about King’s national holiday four years ago and no one would ever know the difference.
The only change between Woolsey’s performative praise for King this year and his 2019 column is that he flattened out King’s name to three initials that read “MLK continues to change the world.” Everything else remains the same old traditional gaslighting of the life of King.
Be that as it may, it was unbelievable that an individual who has made a very generous living off of being a newspaper journalist would sidestep the ethical core of journalism, which is to never, ever retread a worn-out editorial. It was outrageous, narrow-minded and atrocious to say the least.
Now as unpleasant as my constructive criticism may sound about Woolsey, it is the truth, and must be said out loud.
I was born and raised in the state of Alabama during the 1950s and ’60s. And, I was 14 years old when a cowardly racist by the name of James Earl Ray silenced the voice of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., forever.
I remember that during those dark days of Jim Crow segregation and discrimination, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace described King as “the most dangerous racist in America.”
And, the majority of white Americans hated the entire 39 years that King lived, breathed and walked on the planet Earth. They were uncomfortable with King’s challenge to systemic racism, police brutality, voter suppression, reparations and universal basic income.
After King’s assassination, it would take the legislation 15 years to recognize a Martin Luther King Jr. Day and an additional 17 years for it to be recognized in all 50 states.
So, when I read a retreaded editorial that attempts to shower King’s memory with beautiful words of endearment, I knew immediately that it was fake news.
The fact that The Daily News is the oldest newspaper in the state of Texas and does not have one African-American on its editorial board is the most accurate measuring rod of what the local newspaper actually thinks about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and what he stood for.
Therefore, I think that it’s best for me to continue to write my own guest column in The Daily News about the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. At least it will not be a retreaded version of a previous guest column that I wrote.
I hope next year Leonard Woolsey will have something original to say about an African-American hero.
Editor’s note: The Daily News frequently republishes editorials and columns about historical dates and people. Whether that violates the “ethical core of journalism,” we’ll leave to the experts. Had Woods written a column about King, the newspaper would have published it.
Tarris Woods is president and founder of Galveston County Coalition for Justice and a former City Councilman District 1.
