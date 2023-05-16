The overriding thesis of her article is that competition for students will drive improvement in schools. It is not true. Vouchers are a signal that a small minority of Texans do not want to fight to improve schools for all students.
They have decided that the public schools are not savable and they want a new system.
Competition between public and private schools will not raise all boats. Non-public schools get to pick their students. They do not have to use certified teachers.
There is no systemic way to compare the academic performance of each student and each school. Private schools can and will select top students to burnish their reputation.
Private schools must be judged in the same way as their public colleagues.
Public schools teach all students, with certified teachers.
They are held accountable through the local school board, the legislature and the State Board of Education.
They do not have the luxury of selecting their own students.
Public educators work with the wide diversity of Texas students. They provide services for all students.
Money will shift from public to private hands but the education of our children will not improve.
Students will not be judged on their academic ability but on the culture in which they learn.
Parents want a particular environment in which their children learn.
Private schools will create environments that parents like but students will not learn more.
Competition for parental approval does not mean greater academic success.
Ironically, the reason for failure in both the public schools and the private schools is the same. A lack of focus on academics is the death knell of all schools.
Academic achievement should be sole criteria for funding schools. It should be the focus for evaluating teachers and schools.
Testing students as they transition from one level to the next level is one way that we can measure student achievement.
Increasing the rigor in our classrooms and enforcing that academic difficulty will bring improvement.
Business and professional evaluation is another way to gauge the success of a school. Making academics the central focus of staffing decisions will help students find vocational and academic success.
Vouchers are a distraction to building great schools for all Texas children.
(2) comments
Thank you for that excellent article.
What we read from Willis is, "Don't try vouchers because they might work!"
