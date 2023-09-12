On Aug. 1, a District of Columbia grand jury indicted Donald Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Trump now faces federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
On Aug. 14, a Georgia grand jury indicted Trump on racketeering and related charges for unlawful interference with the election results in that state. Afterward, the New York Daily News published Trump’s mug shot on its front page with a headline calling him an “Enemy of Democracy.”
Never before has a former U.S. president been criminally charged, and never before has one been so deserving.
As journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser pointed out in their book “The Divider,” “Donald Trump’s refusal to accept defeat in the 2020 election, and the insurrection at the Capitol he summoned to overturn his loss, were no violent outliers but the inexorable culmination of a sustained four-year war on the institutions and traditions of American democracy.”
Let us set aside for now the question of whether our society is truly democratic.
People from diverse political backgrounds can agree that it is better to choose government representatives through elections than to live under a dictatorship. For Baker and Glasser, Trump’s assault on U.S. institutions was so egregious that they call their book “a report from an active crime scene.”
Trump’s attempted coup interrupted the peaceful transfer of power for the first time since the Civil War, and it is imperative that he be held accountable for this unprecedented action. He has also been indicted for the theft of government documents, the obstruction of efforts to reclaim them and the falsification of business records to hide his payment to a porn star before the 2016 election.
These other charges deserve to be fully adjudicated, as well. As a longtime critic of the U.S. legal system, I do not have much confidence that the courts will make Trump answer for the crimes he has allegedly committed. But like scores of millions of other people, I hope they do.
Professor Federico Finchelstein of the New School has rightly called Trump “a wannabe fascist.” Trump’s conviction and imprisonment could strike a powerful blow for justice and reduce the danger posed by the far-right Republican party.
Thankfully, most Americans do not support Trump and his white supremacist, anti-woman, anti-LGBTQ+, anti-worker and authoritarian supporters. A 2022 Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 58 percent of the public consider Trump’s MAGA movement a threat to democracy.
A Pew Research Center poll last month reported that 63 percent of the public have an unfavorable view of Trump. A new Politico Magazine/Ipsos poll found that 51 percent of the public believe Trump is guilty of the federal election subversion charges; only 26 percent believe he is not guilty.
As Professor David Faris of Roosevelt University has written in Newsweek, Trump “may live out his days in prison, and that is how it should be.”
David Michael Smith is a former professor of government at College of the Mainland.
