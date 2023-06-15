Here we are, deep into Pride Month (originally just one day), a celebration that grew out of gay and transgender resistance to New York City police oppression in June 1969. Its origin is parallel to other liberation movements of the time: feminism, minority rights and counterculture inroads altering contemporary American life.

Its genesis was clearly understandable. As a pluralistic society, we have had a long run of accepting those with other values, albeit grudgingly at times, as long as we felt that tolerance was reciprocated. The 1960s spawned movements that brought much-needed attention to our shortcomings in accepting others. But by any fair standard, it is past time to recognize that reciprocity has been shattered.

Wayne D. Holt lives in Galveston.

(1) comment

Pete Nanos

Thank you for your common sense. It's rare these days.

