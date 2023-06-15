Here we are, deep into Pride Month (originally just one day), a celebration that grew out of gay and transgender resistance to New York City police oppression in June 1969. Its origin is parallel to other liberation movements of the time: feminism, minority rights and counterculture inroads altering contemporary American life.
Its genesis was clearly understandable. As a pluralistic society, we have had a long run of accepting those with other values, albeit grudgingly at times, as long as we felt that tolerance was reciprocated. The 1960s spawned movements that brought much-needed attention to our shortcomings in accepting others. But by any fair standard, it is past time to recognize that reciprocity has been shattered.
Among the thought leaders of LGBTQ+ extremism today, pride has been replaced with rabid censorship of differing values. Reasonable acceptance and integration into the culture have been replaced with increasingly bizarre demands for the majority culture to buckle under to rampant degeneracy, sexualization of children and promotion of activities and values that the majority of Americans neither share nor support.
A movement that at its inception celebrated the scientific and cultural achievements of gays sought to bring their many accomplishments into the light of day, and decriminalize the relationships of consenting adults, has been hijacked by those who want to remove all brakes to reasonable accommodation.
When pride includes the right to full nudity and sex toy displays during public festivities, and municipalities find it difficult to work up the resolve to call this degeneracy by its name, our social fabric needs a thorough moral laundering.
LGBTQ+ folks have powerful statutory protections in all aspects of public life and unofficial clout in media and social interactions. They are no longer broadly discriminated against, at least no more often than anyone else is.
In fact, the opposite is now true. For every case of discrimination against this protected class, you can find 50 cases of persecution, and prosecution, of those who simply hold different values and do not keep their ideas to themselves. Non-LGBTQ+ people have become the New Others.
What started out as a movement to guarantee the human right to be yourself has now been shape-shifted into an unrecognizable engine that lumbers over others who simply disagree with its beliefs. For some reason, the early lessons of oppression have been forgotten in the desire to force-feed values that the majority of Americans do not share, and won’t willingly accept.
The nationwide raft of legislation outlawing explicit drag queen displays to children, as well as the removal of sexually explicit materials from inappropriate educational settings, is a sign the sleeping giant is awakening. Such actions are the direct and easily avoidable consequences of an LGBTQ+ movement that has slipped its moorings.
I urge those who identify as LGBTQ+ to reassess any unwillingness to speak out about the extremes being promoted. It is in our mutual interest to return to the principles that were fought for in 1969, not its contemptible opposite thriving in 2023.
Thank you for your common sense. It's rare these days.
