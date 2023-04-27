Last Friday, Councilwoman Marie Robb showed a slideshow at a city council workshop meeting purportedly showing beachgoer bad behavior as a reason for urging council to close Sunny Beach to vehicular traffic.
In reality, the slide show was a smoke screen to hide the obvious intent to ban vehicles at the request of a developer, shifting the reason to a public safety issue.
After laughingly saying, “If you have children you might want to remove them from the room,”Robb displayed page after page after page, 25 in all, of color photographs of people in the dunes urinating.
People were numbered in the photos, displayed on the wall screen and on TV and distributed in printed packets of the color photographs. Photo after photo of men, children, young women and girls in bikinis were shown —187, plus two dogs.
The last page noted that the photos were taken over seven and half hours on March 11.
Who took these photos? Did they have the permission of the subjects to show them in public?
How many hours were spent not just photographing but also sorting and putting together the presentation, numbering each person and dog, ordering the pages, writing the titles, etc.
To what point? If there are not sufficient facilities, of course people will go either to the Gulf or the dunes. There were no signs indicating private property, no bollards to keep people from driving in the dunes, no signs warning of snakes, insufficient number of clean portable toilets.
But there was indeed someone taking lewd, prurient photos from the balcony of a nearby house all day and then broadcasting them to the public. Weird.
Police Chief Doug Bali stated that Sunny Beach averages about 400 police service calls a year. Mayor Craig Brown said it has been a serious problem for quite a long time.
If that is the case, then why has the city not taken care to provide solutions already? Why haven’t city officials worked with the adjacent private property owner to put up signs or sand fencing, placed bollards, provided adequate portable toilets, and provided an official presence there of some sort. These solutions are just Management 101.
Robb said it was so bad the beach was called the zoo. With the majority of Sunny beachgoers families with young children, was Robb referring to them as animals?
Most zoos I know have adequate facilities like restrooms and signs to guide the public and crowd management.
City Manager Brian Maxwell said that if the Texas General Land Office didn’t give the city permission to close the beach to vehicles, “we will be bringing back other solutions to issues on Sunny Beach.” Why have these solutions not already been implemented?
Close the beach to vehicles or don’t close the beach but don’t try to blame the beachgoers for council’s decision to aide a developer.
City Council will vote Thursday to ask the General Land Office to amend the Beach Access Plan to prohibit vehicles on Sunny Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.