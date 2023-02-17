As a member of the law enforcement community, I must offer constructive criticism and objective analysis. As a person of color, I have the same duty to speak on issues that disproportionately affect specific ethnic and socioeconomic demographics.
Maintaining safe communities is the shared responsibility of residents, community and faith leaders and the law enforcement community. I developed much of my perspective regarding policing in communities of color through early life experiences.
Through growth, maturity and personal responsibility, my positions and perspectives have evolved so that I can no longer remain silent on social issues. I don’t have all the answers, but I can share my observations, opinions and recommendations.
People of color must demonstrate consistency regarding policing in our neighborhoods. History has shown the power of singleness of mind and efforts can cause positive change. Police reform in the 1960s occurred when racial and community issues gained national exposure and support. Silence regarding police shortcomings in communities of color impacts everyone. The collective voice of members of society must be heard.
We hold our police officers in high regard in America, so to offer constructive criticism seems like a betrayal. But it is not.
People of color speaking candidly on community issues and specific police failures isn’t considered positive. And it should be.
Throughout my life, I have observed differences in treatment and levels of respect afforded some communities versus others. I have seen it in life and death. Social media and personal commentary are the avenues it’s often addressed while never impacting the personnel file of offending officers.
I commit to ownership and personal responsibility for conduct in communities of color. I challenge and welcome other officers to do the same. I would like to see a higher degree of expectation and accountability from communities of color regarding engagement with police.
The lack of interaction allows barriers to exist that impact police performance. The lack of participation impacts a department’s ability to recruit and retain qualified and diverse personnel. For those who believe there needs to be a change in the police culture, now is the perfect opportunity to be a part of that change.
We lack a sustained level of activism and consistency, which muffles and distorts the message. I often express the importance of identifying and sharing areas of concern to generate the necessary allocation of police resources. For instance, I live in a community with more than 20 unsolved murders. These murders are currently not being investigated and are, by definition, cold cases. Multiple of these cases are decades old, which is tragic and unacceptable.
If we want law enforcement to care as a community, we must first show community involvement and commitment. A lack of community involvement, silence regarding the homicide rate, and failure to hold public officials and police agencies accountable are unacceptable.
Communities must have communication, transparency, engagement and accountability. We can create the communities we desire.
Let’s work together.
Pass it on.
Wilmon C. Smith is chief of the Hitchcock Police Department and resides in La Marque.
