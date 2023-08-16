I cannot count the number of times my mother asked me this question. More often than not, she called me Margaret.
If you are or have been a caretaker for someone who has Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, you have been asked this question.
This may be someone who has known you your entire life, and now you are a stranger to them.
You are among an estimated 11 million who are providing care for a loved one in the United States alone.
Alone, how often as a caregiver you feel alone? In the middle of the night when you have been awakened. When you cry silently in the bathroom because you feel depleted. When your frustration wants to burst from your lips and it’s all you can do not to scream.
But maybe you do scream, and then the guilt, the feelings of guilt that consume you because you are not a better person, you are not more patient, you are not more caring.
You are not alone; resources are at your fingertips. The Alzheimer’s Association knows how vital it is for a caregiver to be supported and equipped to give loved ones the best care possible.
There is a national toll-free helpline available 24 hours a day, every day of the week. The helpline — 800-272-3900 — is staffed by master’s level clinicians and specialists who provide confidential support as well as information in more than 200 languages including information about local and virtual support groups.
There is strength in sharing your frustration with others who are experiencing the same fatigue, burn-out and grief. And there are webinars and information on reducing risk, family dynamics and caregiving tips (for example, creating a dementia friendly home). All of this can be found on the Alzheimer’s Association‘s website.
This is my second year as the event chair for the Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Our walk will take place on Oct. 14 at Galveston’s Stewart Beach.
Please join us if you have been a caregiver, are a caregiver, have lost someone, are just beginning your journey or want to be supportive of our cause.
The Alzheimer’s Association was founded in 1980 by Jerome H. Stone and a group of family caregivers and individuals who recognized the need for an organization that would unite caregivers, provide support to those facing Alzheimer’s and advance research into the disease.
