Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment in the Texas House of Representatives shows there are limits to how much “criming” a man can get away with in Texas government.

Paxton’s two-decades-in-office corruption spree came to a sudden halt as Texans kicked off summer and prepared to honor our fallen veterans over the Memorial Day weekend.

Joe Jaworski is a Texas attorney and former Galveston mayor.

Carlos Ponce

It will take 21 state senators to remove, none of which is beholding to Speaker Dade Phelan. Lt Governor Patrick has no vote on removal. Look for this to actually be between Patrick and Phelan who was accused by Paxton of being drunk when the Texas House was in session. Patrick and Phelan did not see eye to eye on this session's proposed legislation.

