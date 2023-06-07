Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment in the Texas House of Representatives shows there are limits to how much “criming” a man can get away with in Texas government.
Paxton’s two-decades-in-office corruption spree came to a sudden halt as Texans kicked off summer and prepared to honor our fallen veterans over the Memorial Day weekend.
In a resounding, bipartisan 121-23 vote, 60 Republican and 61 Democratic House members impeached the Texas Attorney General on 20 counts. The Articles of Impeachment allege abuse of office, obstruction of justice, official misconduct, bribery, adultery and wrongful termination/retaliation against whistleblowers, and upon their passage, Paxton was immediately suspended from office. The House board of impeachment managers hired Texas legal legends Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin to prosecute the case against Paxton.
America’s toxic political environment burns while partisans rejoice in their opponents’ defeat, but Paxton’s remarkable fall should instead elicit somber reflection on the state of our politics. Impeachment of an official is not intended to punish the individual, rather it is to preserve the institution of government.
Paxton’s verdict this summer — the Senate trial will commence no later than Aug. 28 — will determine whether Texas state government is, in this instance, defined by bipartisan cooperation or partisan nuclear war.
There are national implications too, as Paxton and Donald Trump are collaborators. As an example, Trump (explicitly) and Paxton (reportedly) threatened retaliation against certain Texas House members during the historic Impeachment hearing.
The political consensus is Paxton will do anything to survive his Senate trial. No defense is too extreme; every imaginable play is on the table. It’s no exaggeration to compare Paxton’s next several months to the most outrageous episodes of “House of Cards.”
Seven other candidates and I, in the 2022 Democratic and Republican primaries, ran against Ken Paxton to deny him a third term as state attorney general because we — Democrats and Republicans — were repulsed by his long history of serial corruption. Paxton beat his three primary opponents and the Democratic nominee by wide, convincing margins.
In November, he seemed bulletproof in victory; now he’s likely working from home, crafting his defense for a consequential late summer impeachment trial in the Texas Senate. There he will be convicted and permanently removed from office — and possibly banished from ever holding any office in the future — or acquitted and restored to lead the Office of Attorney General, assuredly more powerful than ever and keen to punish those who crossed him.
The Paxton verdict will be a weathervane for the 2024 elections in Texas. Voters argue just about every issue, but no one supports corruption.
Paxton will soon have an opportunity to explain his conduct, and Texas’s 31 Senators — one of which is, in fact, Paxton’s wife — will sit as jurors, weighing every word.
The Paxton verdict will answer the burning question of our Texas political moment: are Texans well-served by one-party authority, no matter the consequences, are or we better served by a bipartisan understanding that no man is above the law?
Joe Jaworski is a Texas attorney and former Galveston mayor.
(1) comment
It will take 21 state senators to remove, none of which is beholding to Speaker Dade Phelan. Lt Governor Patrick has no vote on removal. Look for this to actually be between Patrick and Phelan who was accused by Paxton of being drunk when the Texas House was in session. Patrick and Phelan did not see eye to eye on this session's proposed legislation.
