First let me correct the false narrative that The Daily News is promoting. Dellanera RV Park and Seawolf Park are city-owned assets managed by the Park Board of Trustees and they receive no tax, HOT, property or sales tax, to operate.

Opening a bar at Dellanera is in no way supported by taxes as you suggested in your editorial. Please explain how that is a true statement. This bar will generate sales tax and concessionaire revenue that can flow into the city’s general fund; see Tipsy Turtle business model.

Marty Fluke is former chairman of the Park Board of Park Board of Trustees.

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Don Schlessinger

Dellanera RV Park, is a place for families and not a good place to open a bar. Seems to me you intend to change that. The bar won't have the right ambiance without band, so let's do that, of course we'll need more concrete for dancing. Do we really need another "watering hole?"

IMHO

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription