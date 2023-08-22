First let me correct the false narrative that The Daily News is promoting. Dellanera RV Park and Seawolf Park are city-owned assets managed by the Park Board of Trustees and they receive no tax, HOT, property or sales tax, to operate.
Opening a bar at Dellanera is in no way supported by taxes as you suggested in your editorial. Please explain how that is a true statement. This bar will generate sales tax and concessionaire revenue that can flow into the city’s general fund; see Tipsy Turtle business model.
Dellanera and Seawolf Park generate revenue that goes into the city general fund to support public safety. Dellanera has RV campsites and Seawolf has a fishing pier. Both these compete with the private sector in the city. Are you suggesting these be shut down?
This revenue reduces the property tax burden on the residents. The unintended consequences of your suggestion would be a property tax increase on the citizens. This would be needed to balance the city budget. I suspect raising taxes as you suggest is not a popular idea among your subscribers!
Just to carry this a step forward, are you suggesting that the Tipsy Turtle, Tin Cup, Moody Gardens — yes, Moody Gardens is owned by the Park Board and competes with other hotel and conference venues in the city — Schlitterbahn and others cease operations? These are all operations on city or county owned property that generate significant revenue for the general fund that supports public safety in our city.
I would also suggest you educate yourself and the other misguided followers on the restrictions on hotel tax. The tax collected by the Park Board for the city supports Beach Patrol, beach cleaning, arts and historic preservation, beach nourishment and advertising and promotion of the: Island’s attractions.
Nowhere in these restrictions do you see any support for the five city-owned parks managed by the park board. These are Seawolf, Dellanara, R. A. Apffel, Stewart Beach and Seawall Urban Park (Seawall Parking). All of these are stand-alone enterprise entities solely supported by their revenues.
I get your angst around the park board publishing a national award-winning magazine, Island Soul. But are you suggesting the citizens face a property tax increase because you publish an inferior product? No one else is whining.
I suggest you up your game and leave my property taxes alone.
Marty Fluke is former chairman of the Park Board of Park Board of Trustees.
(1) comment
Dellanera RV Park, is a place for families and not a good place to open a bar. Seems to me you intend to change that. The bar won't have the right ambiance without band, so let's do that, of course we'll need more concrete for dancing. Do we really need another "watering hole?"
IMHO
