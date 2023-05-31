When I returned home in April, the first thing I read was a teenager, Ralph Yarl, had been shot because he knocked on the wrong door.

The next day, I read about Kaylin Gillis, shot after she and her friends made a wrong turn in a driveway. A day later I awoke to read of two cheerleaders, Heather Roth and Payton Washington, shot after opening the door of the wrong vehicle.

Dan Freeman lives in Galveston.

Mary Gillespie

There is so much wrong here. For starters, the Girandoni air rifle, holding 19 balls, was invented roughly 10 years before the Constitution was ratified. At that time, the weapons owned by the citizenry were the equal of those owned by the military (contrary to democrat talking points, there were no 18th century laws restricting cannon ownership either.)

Second: FBI statistics prove more Americans are murdered by blunt objects and fists than by ALL rifles combined. In 2009, there were 114 million handguns, 110 million rifles, and 86 million shotguns in the USA. The most inflated gun violence numbers are 500,000 annually – so about 0.16% of firearms are misued. The vast majority of guns are used safely by their owners. It would be no more rational to take their weapons than to take everyone's car because some people misuse theirs and injure others.

Third: More than 57 million Americans enjoy sport and target shooting activities.

Fourth: the right to self-defense is absolute, and a handgun helps a small woman with larger, stronger men. Gun rights are women’s rights!

No rational gun owner WANTS to kill anyone.

