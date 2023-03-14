Several erroneous suppositions/assertions are made in the letter regarding the perceived effect of Senate Bill 434, such as public access to Texas beaches may soon end if the bill becomes law.
It further erroneously states that the bill would allow the upland property owner to determine the boundaries of the public’s beach access to the state-owned wet beach and that at high tide there would be no dry beach at all for the public to use.
The truth is that a court of law would make the final decision on applicable boundaries of beachfront homeowners’ property just like all other homeowners in the state of Texas and the public will still be using appropriate portions of the dry beach.
Beachfront property owners are not second-class citizens, and the original Texas Open Beaches Act did not treat them as such. It was not until a 1991 amendment added this constitutionally questionable presumption — that the Texas Supreme Court in the Severance case pointed out has been constitutionally questioned — that beachfront homeowners began to be treated as second class citizen.
The bill removes this constitutionally questionable language, in a manner consistent with the language of the original TOBA.
The boldest erroneous assertion is that passage of the bill into law would automatically mean privately owned dry beach areas would be fenced off and posted with “No Trespassing” signs.
It then states that to stop such actions from happening the General Land Office and local governments will have to spend monies to prove the necessary facts to show that the public has acquired an easement over the dry beach area in question — something that the original wording of the Open Beaches Act required and something already happening under current law.
Senate Bill 434 is only meant to return to the wording of the original act. The state was able to prove the existence of public easements in seminal cases under the original wording of the act, for example in Seaway Company, Inc. vs. Attorney General of the State of Texas, et.al.
The purpose of this legislation is to provide a fair and equitable due process for beach property owners when establishing a public beach easement while ensuring a continued commitment to beach nourishment projects and public access to beaches as protected under the law and managed by the local Dune Protection and Beach Access Plans.
The bill, if passed into law, would be prospective only. The intent of it is to affect future actions whether prescriptive, donated, impliedly donated, or any other type of easement on private property is claimed.
The bill is in compliance with the common law concerning easements in Texas as set forth in the Severance case.
God bless Texas, where property owners are not second-class citizens.
Mark R. Zehler owns a condominium on the beach in Galveston through an limited liability corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.