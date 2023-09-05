For people like me, fishing is a way of life. I’ve spent my entire career fishing professionally in the Gulf. And I want the next generation to have the same experience I had. That’s why so many Gulf fishermen know our industry needs offshore wind.

The reason is simple: Offshore wind turbines are biodiversity magnets for fish and other marine life. Big stretches of these waters are lifeless plains. But planting permanent structures on the seabed creates a habitat for fish species. It’s no coincidence that some stocks of fish were decimated by removal of oil platforms in the past few decades.

Scott Hickman is a founding board member of the Charter Fishermen’s Association and a charter fishing captain with decades of experience fishing the Gulf.

(1) comment

Gary Scoggin

I'm all for offshore wind but I have to ask about the statement....

"For the sake of the Gulf economy, we need our leaders to change course. Last week’s lease sale shows state policies are critical to establishing a market here. It’s no accident that the only offshore wind lease area to get any bids was in Louisiana — which has come out in support of offshore wind — while the Texas areas got none."

Specifically, what are the policy differences that drove this business from Texas to Louisiana?

